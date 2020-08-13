Arsenal transfer news: Amadou Diawara an ideal alternative to Thomas Partey

It is no secret that Arsenal adore Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but there’s still every chance they fail to clinch him, so it would certainly be wise to eye up an alternative option…

What’s the word?

According to the Telegraph’s Sam Dean, the Gunners have expressed an interest in AS Roma powerhouse Amadou Diawara, though it is still early stages and nothing has been formalised as of yet.

It is believed that the Serie A outfit are very reluctant to sell with the 23-year-old having four years still left on his current contract.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport have also run a story on this as relayed by Sport Witness. They claim, on the contrary, that Roma would sell him if they can clinch Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira in return.

It’s also hinted that the club value the Guinean enforcer at around €17m (£15m), which is much cheaper than Partey’s €50m (£45m) release clause.

Partey alternative

Whilst the Atletico Madrid star would be a much-needed addition at the Emirates, Arteta can’t afford to put all his eggs in one basket.

Diawara isn’t too dissimilar to him either having averaged 1.8 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 0.7 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Partey probably edges out as a more box-to-box type midfielder whereas the Roma man can play at the base of a three-man midfield – ala Patrick Vieira-esque.

As per the graph above, there aren’t many defensive midfielders in Europe that rate out so well for duels won and interceptions per 90 minutes than Diawara.

He’s in a similar category to both Wilfried Ndidi and Declan Rice, which further hints towards him being a hit in the Premier League.

Former San Marino coach Fabrizio Tazzioli dubbed Diawara as a “phenomenon” before likening him to former Chelsea colossus Marcel Desailly and that’s not the only glowing comparison made either.

Roma fansite Chiesa Di Totti labelled him the heir to Daniele De Rossi’s throne in the Italian capital, which is high praise indeed.

Whether Arsenal can snatch Partey or not remains to be seen, but they wouldn’t be making an error if they instead turned their attentions to a player who appears to be shades of Vieira.

