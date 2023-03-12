Arsenal bolstered their lead at the top of the Premier League standings, going five points clear of their nearest challengers, after a resounding victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

A trio of assists from Leandro Trossard in the first half sent the Gunners on their way, with both Gabriels - Magalhaes and Martinelli - and Martin Odegaard getting their names on the scoresheet.

The Belgian dynamo was handed the 'Player of the Match' award by Sky Sports and it's easy to see why as he was the complete difference-maker against the Cottagers.

It was also the first time that an Arsenal player provided a hat-trick of assists in a first half since Cesc Fabregas against Blackburn Rovers in 2009.

How did Leandro Trossard do vs Fulham?

Just as journalist Charles Watts described, the £27m winter signing was absolutely "unplayable" as he was everywhere on the pitch, meaning Fulham couldn't get near him.

Indeed, he did more than just provide all the assists for the Gunners' three goals as he also had two shots, on top of his 100% dribble success rate and four created chances, via Sofascore.

It was very much a display that has put his name on the map, at least in terms of Mikel Arteta's thinking heading into some more crucial fixtures and some could make the comparison back to one of the last few times that the north Londoners took home the Premier League title.

A fresh-faced Freddie Ljungberg proved instrumental during the run-in back in 2001/02, having only signed a season earlier from Sweden. An injury to Robert Pires put their hard work in grave danger but it allowed the 5 foot 9 maestro to emerge from the shadows.

That season, Arsenal won their second Premier League and FA Cup double and that's because the Swede found the net in the majority of their final matches, including a stunning winner against Chelsea in the final of the latter competition.

Whilst Trossard didn't score against the Cottagers, this outing could very much have been his 'Ljungberg moment,' with him only really starting due to the absences of Gabriel Jesus - who returned for the first time in many months to the bench - and Eddie Nketiah.

"Immaculate touch, intelligent movement," is how The Athletic's James McNicholas described the former Brighton and Hove Albion sensation, whilst reporter Haley McGoldrick dubbed him as a "magician."

With his diminutive frame offering a low centre of gravity and a further ability to play anywhere across the frontline, Arteta may well have just stumbled upon Arsenal's next Ljungberg in the form of Trossard.

He'll surely have a big part to say in the closing months of the season as the Gunners look to land their first league title in nearly a decade.

