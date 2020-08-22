Five realistic signings Arsenal should target this summer

After finishing the season with a victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, the Gunners faithful will be looking forward to their first full season under Mikel Arteta, after the Spaniard was appointed as manager in December last year.

The club has already completed the signing of Willian from Chelsea, but have plenty more business to do if Arteta and the board want to climb their way back up the table to contend with the big English clubs once again.

Arsenal have reportedly found themselves with £100million to spend this summer, which will prove pivotal due to the financial implications that COVID-19 has had on the footballing world.

After a disappointing finish in the league table, missing out on both Champions League and Europa League football next season – the club will likely struggle to attract the best players in the game, but will likely do their best to bring in the most realistic players possible, so who might that be?