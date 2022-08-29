Arsenal are in with a genuine chance of winning their first Premier League title since the Invincibles with the Gunners sat pretty at the top of the table.

Although they still have a way to go before replicating the accomplishments of that great side, Mikel Arteta certainly has brought a feel-good factor back following years of underperforming.

It helps that the Spaniard has delivered in the transfer market, adding in quality players such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City who have helped take the Londoners to the next level.

However, with a Champions League place for next term all but confirmed, they will need to strengthen the squad again in the summer, mainly to bolster depth.

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio has been linked with the London club over the last few months and he could be a genuine option once the window opens.

Indeed, it was reported as recently as early March that Arsenal had held talks about signing the player.

Should Arsenal sign Marco Asensio?

With Asensio out of contract in the summer, Edu and co could snap the Spaniard up on a free transfer. This would be an incredible piece of business for a side who have shown their ability to spend wisely in the market, with Leandro Trossard's £27m capture of late fine evidence of that.

At 27 years of age, the Spaniard is now in his prime years, and playing in an Arteta side would allow him to display his talent, potentially forming a scary duo with Jesus in the side's attack.

Last season, the pair contributed 18 goals for their respective sides without ever really being first choice. Both generated over three shot-creating actions per match when they did feature in the starting XI, with Asensio (3.38 per 90) and Jesus (3.74) always being a genuine goal threat.

Asensio could be the perfect foil for the Brazilian attacker, with the Spaniard making one key pass per match in La Liga last season, he could get into positions to make important passes that will give Jesus legitimate chances to score.

New Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro, once described the £165k-per-week Spain international as “magical” and his aforementioned attacking stats certainly back up this praise.

Playing from Bukayo Saka's favoured right side for the majority of the campaign to date, Asensio has been a real consistent outlet down the flanks.

Indeed, he has found the net on six occasions while laying on four assists throughout his 21 league outings.

The thought of combining that with a revelation such as Jesus is truly mouth-watering.

The Brazilian has been hampered by injury this term but prior to the World Cup was one of the big reasons behind Arsenal's resurgence. Up to that point, he had scored five goals and registered six assists.

The 26-year-old has since bettered his tally after bagging twice in the win over Leeds United last weekend.

Although the midfield will be Arteta's biggest concern this summer, turning down a player such as Asensio on a free would be unwise. After all, he could just be the key to unlocking more from Jesus.