What’s the latest on Arsenal trying to sign midfielders?
It's well understood that manager Mikel Arteta has been attempting to evolve the Gunners' midfield over the past 12 months or so.
After all, bids were made and rejected for Douglas Luiz last summer. On top of that, they were linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Tielemans.
In the winter, they then tried to land Caicedo from Brighton for £70m but settled for Jorginho who arrived from Premier League rivals Chelsea for £12m. Despite finally adding some depth with the Italian, it seems as though Arsenal will still try to sign two midfielders this summer.
While speaking on the
Chris Wheatley Show
after the game, the journalist explained: “Arsenal will try and sign two midfielders this summer.
"Declan Rice, certainly one of those. And then there's a long list of players on the shortlist, which includes the likes of Youri Tielemans and Moises Caicedo, of course.”
Could Arsenal sign Rice and Caicedo?
There has been plenty of
talk
about Rice leaving
West Ham
in the summer, but other teams such as Chelsea are also tipped as a possible destination – so it makes sense for the Gunners to have multiple targets.As mentioned before, Caicedo was wanted in the summer, but having just signed a new
contract
, he will cost even more - while he is also wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.Tielemans will certainly be the cheapest option. His contract expires this summer and it's
understood
that he won't renew terms. As a free agent, though, Arsenal likely would be his only suitor.All in all, it's promising that Arteta has identified multiple targets but with so much competition for transfers, it will be a big ask to land not just one but two of their preferred options this summer.