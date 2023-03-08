Journalist Chris Wheatley has reported that Arsenal will definitely try and sign two midfielders this summer - with Declan Rice, Youri Tielemans and Moises Caicedo named as targets.

What’s the latest on Arsenal trying to sign midfielders?

It's well understood that manager Mikel Arteta has been attempting to evolve the Gunners' midfield over the past 12 months or so.

After all, bids were made and rejected for Douglas Luiz last summer. On top of that, they were linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Tielemans.

In the winter, they then tried to land Caicedo from Brighton for £70m but settled for Jorginho who arrived from Premier League rivals Chelsea for £12m. Despite finally adding some depth with the Italian, it seems as though Arsenal will still try to sign two midfielders this summer.