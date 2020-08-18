Arsenal news: Gunners dealt a huge blow in chase of £40m star

Mikel Arteta’s work at Arsenal is already quite commendable but in order to take the Gunners to the next level, he will have to reinforce the squad even more, potentially bringing in a star or two to really cement his philosophy.

As we now already know, the Premier League outfit was interested in acquiring the services or RB Leipzig’s star defender, Dayot Upamecano. So much so that Arsenal were believed to be in pole position for his signature for quite some time now.

However, they just might have received a huge blow in their transfer chase as AS report Real Madrid have taken a liking to the centre-back and will make him one of their transfer targets next year.

This summer, Los Blancos are unlikely to sign any players simply due to the outside circumstances that have put the club in a financially difficult situation. But next year suits them even better anyway.

Upamecano has a release clause of £40m which can be activated next campaign. Of course, the young defender has recently penned a new contract until 2023 so he is a really difficult target for the ongoing summer transfer window.

But if Real Madrid really do enter the race to sign him, Arsenal could quickly find themselves outgunned, both financially and sporting-wise.

Only time will tell whether Arteta has another ace up his sleeve or will he simply have to look for alternatives elsewhere. One thing is for sure, Upamecano is an incredible talent and replicating what he would’ve brought to the Emirates will be difficult.

Verdict

Arsenal’s only hope would’ve been getting the player now while Real Madrid are still recovering. But if AS’ report ends up being true, the Gunners’ chances will decrease drastically.

Of course, Arteta can always look elsewhere but getting the young centre-back would’ve been ideal as he fits his philosophy perfectly.