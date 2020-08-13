Arsenal news: Gunners dealt blow as big target’s wage demands emerge

Mikel Arteta has been doing a tremendous job at Arsenal ever since taking over not so long ago. The biggest testament to that has perhaps been their FA Cup victory over Chelsea as the Gunners clinched their first silverware under the new coach. The first of many, the fans are hoping.

But the squad is not yet complete and there are at least a couple of deals reportedly on the cards for the ongoing summer transfer window. One of the players who was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates is Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey. According to the latest report from The Athletic, however, the midfielder’s wage demands have emerged and they just might be a big blow for Arsenal’s hopes of snatching him up.

The same outlet suggests the player wants a £200,000-a-week deal if he is indeed to replace La Liga with the Premier League this summer. Not only that but negotiating with Diego Simeone’s men could be an increasingly difficult task, especially given the club’s advances in the Champions League.

Partey is currently a part of a good project and even though he himself could be convinced, the papers say the Gunners would still have to get him through paying his £45m release clause. At the moment, however, this is something they are largely reluctant to do.

And yes, various swap deals including the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi have been mentioned but also promptly dismissed by the Rojiblancos. That, alongside the huge £10.4m deal Partey wants in his contract, could indeed derail Arsenal’s attempts to snatch him away.

Verdict

There is no denying Partey’s overall quality. The young midfielder has the capacity and the ability to become one of the best in his position in the immediate future. Presently, he’s already one of La Liga’s top prospects and will only continue to grow.

The price, however, might just be too big for Arteta to pay. For that reason, and due to Atletico’s reluctance to sell, it might be for the best to look elsewhere instead.