Arsenal news: Gunners dealt blow as club makes big decision on star

Arsenal loan star Dani Ceballos’ career has been a true rollercoaster ride so far. At first, labelled a promising young talent, he was bought by Real Madrid who were delighted to snatch him away from their eternal rivals, Barcelona. Both Spanish clubs showed a lot of interest but Los Blancos won the race for his signature.

Still, his first steps at the Santiago Bernabeu were quite shaky and failing to impose himself in a team lead by Zinedine Zidane, the young Spaniard moved to Arsenal on loan. There, he managed to reignite the fire so many knew it was in him and in general, his stay in the Premier League has been really good. But now, according to the Evening Standard, Real Madrid are thinking of recalling Ceballos back to La Liga as the higher-ups feel he has the necessary quality and potential to succeed at the club.

Of course, this is not exactly set in stone and the last word will go to Zinedine Zidane, the same man who had previously decided he didn’t want the Spaniard in his team. But Real Madrid are also not exactly expected to make big-money signing this summer and their team is ageing and in need of revitalising.

For that reason, Ceballos just might be a good option for them. Still, with the player’s eye set on that European Championship next year, he will undoubtedly be looking for steady game time.

The question remains, will he get it at Santiago Bernabeu?

Verdict

Without a doubt, Ceballos has been able to get back on his feet at Arsenal. The same outlet states the Gunners were keen on negotiating another loan deal for the Spaniard and that doesn’t exactly come as a huge surprise.

The only advantage they have over Real is the promise of game time, which Ceballos will certainly value more than anything else. However, we know he has a desire to succeed in Spain, that much he had said himself before.