Arsenal news: Gunners dealt a potential blow as Barcelona decide to keep Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho’s future seemed all but set in stone ever since his loan spell at Bayern Munich was officially confirmed last season. Barcelona were looking to ship him off at all costs and that has prompted a lot of interest from the Premier League.

In fact, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were believed to be in the race for the Brazilian’s signature but then, the Catalans changed their mind.

According to the latest report from Mundo Deportivo, the new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has told Coutinho he counts on him for the upcoming 2020/21 season and the Brazilian might indeed stay at the Camp Nou.

Of course, one major reason is also that no one can actually afford what Barcelona are asking for their flop but the Dutch coach reportedly likes the player and sees him as part of his plans.

This will undoubtedly be a big blow to Mikel Arteta who was understood to be interested in incorporating the Brazilian into his squad. Coutinho’s future was always uncertain and there was no telling where he would end up.

But as things currently stand, a transfer away from Catalonia is looking less and less likely as time goes on. We don’t know how serious Arsenal were in their attempt but it seems the former Liverpool man is not going to make a huge move to the Emirates after all.

Verdict

Even if Barcelona were open to selling Coutinho for a cut-price, his wages would likely still be through the roof. The Brazilian has also just won the Champions League with Bayern Munich and he might be slowly but surely getting back to his feet.

For that reason, it’s difficult to tell how expensive this venture would be for Arteta and even though the Barcelona man is a quality player in his own right, there’s no guarantee he can find his best self once again.

And that may be too big of a risk for Arsenal anyway.