Arsenal news: Gunners offer Hector Bellerin to PSG in attempt to balance the books for Gabriel

When it comes to Arsenal, the last couple of weeks have been all about Gabriel and whether he will finally sign for the Gunners and make that long-awaited switch to the Premier League. However, it’s likely the defender won’t come cheap at all.

And for that reason, Mikel Arteta might have to sacrifice some other players in an attempt to balance the books and recoup some of that money they are likely to spend. According to a new report from The Times, Hector Bellerin is among five defenders who have been made available in the ongoing summer transfer market as Arsenal’s purge continues.

The 25-year-old right-back has been in and out of the squad due to various different injuries over the years but now seems to suddenly be expendable at the Emirates. This was echoed by an exclusive report from RMC Sport who claim Bellerin was even offered to Paris Saint-Germain who are also on a lookout for a new full-back in that area.

It was also said that even though the Parisiens are not an easy club to impress, Arsenal’s star fits the profile of what they need in their squad and that could prompt a move on their side.

However, despite the player having a contract until 2023, RMC mention it was the English side who proposed the player to the French outfit, meaning that Bellerin is indeed on the chopping list.

Verdict

He may not have had an incredibly successful run in the last couple of years but selling him at this point does seem like a weird move by Arteta. Since Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, that would leave Arsenal with only Cedric Soares available to plug those holes.

Of course, another option is to go into the market again and buy a new right-back as well. At this point, if both Niles and Bellerin are sold, the Gunners might indeed be forced to do exactly that.