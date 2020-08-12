Arsenal News: Juventus players made available in potential Lacazette transfer swap

According to The Athletic, Juventus are looking to bolster their attack ahead of next season, with Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette a top priority.

Andrea Pirlo has recently been appointed the new manager of Juventus, after Maurizio Sarri was sacked following their Champions League exit. It has been reported that the Gunners are looking for ways to reduce their wage bills in order to recruit new players, and Lacazette may be part of this cut.

Juventus have reportedly admitted to being happy in allowing one of three players to join Arsenal as part of a swap deal for the French international striker. The three stars who could be seen as part of this deal are; Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, and Cristian Romero.

Higuain looks to be the least likely arrival as he is coming to the end of his career and fitness issues have been in doubt over the past few seasons. In addition to this, the Argentine will more than likely be demanding huge wages, near to what they are already paying Lacazette.

Douglas Costa is also unlikely to sign for the Gunners, despite interest from manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have many attack options and youngsters who are more likely to start ahead of the Brazilian winger.

This leaves Cristian Romero who has spent the past season on-loan at his former club Genoa, having signed for Juventus last summer for €26m. The Argentinian centre-back looks very promising and would certainly aid the Gunners’ shaky defence.

Verdict

It is not a surprise that Juventus are after Lacazette with his proven track record, though it would not make sense for Arsenal to offload the Frenchman as he is certainly an asset to the club. The Gunners could surely free-up wages from other members of their squad such as Mesut Ozil who is earning £350k-per-week, having played very little last season.

If Arsenal do cave in and offload Lacazette to Juventus, then Romero does look like their best option as part of a swap deal, only if they receive a substantial fee in addition.