Arsenal news: Gunners identify new £25m target as Lacazette exit rumours persist

Without a shadow of a doubt, Arsenal still have one of the best frontlines in the Premier League despite their struggles prior to Mikel Arteta’s arrival. The young coach is slowly but surely getting the best out of them and both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are surely among the most important pieces of that jigsaw.

However, the former has been continuously linked with a move away from the Emirates, lately specifically to Juventus and Serie A, and the Gunners will have to have a plan B in place should that actually happen. According to The Sun’s exclusive report, they are considering tabling a £25m bid for Ajax’s star, Quincy Promes.

This, of course, is not exactly the first time we see Promes and Arsenal mentioned in the same sentence. The 28-year-old Dutch forward has been linked with the Gunners last year following some stellar performances. And this campaign, he managed to net 16 goals and add five more assists to his tally across 28 games played before Eredivisie got shut down due to the recent outbreak.

Needless to say, Arteta sees him as a good option should Lacazette really decide to leave the Emirates. The Sun even quote one of their sources close to the player saying: “Quincy would go in a heartbeat. It would be a great move for him – and Arsenal.”

Of course, we shouldn’t forget Arsenal are also really close to finalising a deal for now-former Chelsea star Willian but this would be an additional boost for their already impressive attacking force.

Verdict

Losing Lacazette would surely have a big impact on the team as a whole. His synergy with Aubameyang and general importance to the team cannot be denied. For that reason, and regardless of whether they can get Promes or not, Arteta should be focused on first ensuring the Frenchman stays put at the Emirates.

And then if he wants more firepower, the Dutchman would be a great option too.