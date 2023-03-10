Arsenal are not currently looking at Victor Osimhen as a potential summer signing despite his impressive 2022/23 campaign in Serie A with Napoli.

Are Arsenal interested in Victor Osimhen?

There are reports suggesting the Nigerian forward could potentially be set for a summer move to the Premier League with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United credited with an interest.

And his recent comments have indicated these clubs that he would certainly be in favour of a move to England after claiming it would be a dream move:

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well,” he said.

The Premier League leaders, Arsenal, have also had their name linked with the 24-year-old with reports coming out of Italy (via Tutto Napoli) suggesting the north London side are currently leading the race.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested Edu Gaspar has his radar set on other priorities ahead of the summer window:

"We had Arsenal links in the last 24 hours, but from what I understand, Arsenal have different kinds of priorities in this moment on the market - midfielder, probably a winger, let's see what they will do also in the defensive position.

"So for Victor Osimhen, at the moment, the fee is going to be crazy because Napoli don't want to sell the player, and if they will sell the player, [it] has to be something really huge."

Who does Arsenal want to sign in the summer?

According to Romano, it seems as if the Gunners are looking to make some additions in the summer, however, they are looking to do so in almost every position but at striker.

Goals have not been an issue for Mikel Arteta's side this season with only Manchester City (66) having scored more than Arsenal's return of 59 so far this season.

And they have done this with their main striker, Gabriel Jesus, having missed a large chunk of the campaign as a result of an injury he picked up at the World Cup.

The Brazilian had made a bright start to the campaign with 11 goal involvements in his opening 14 appearances but injury has kept him out of the last 12 league games.

But in his place has stepped Eddie Nketiah who the club have put a lot of faith in by rewarding him with a £100k-per-week deal last summer.

However, they have endured some defensive issues over recent weeks with eight goals conceded in their last six Premier League games.

And although Osimhen is enjoying a stunning campaign in Italy and would likely improve most Premier League sides if he was able to carry that form over, it is a position in which Arsenal have invested heavily over the last year.