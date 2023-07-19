Arsenal may still sign "another midfielder" this summer if Ghanaian international Thomas Partey is to leave the club, and with the 30-year-old attracting "a lot of interest", that's a distinct possibility, claims Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Will Thomas Partey leave Arsenal this summer?

It has been an unbelievable start to the transfer window for the Gunners this summer.

The club have long since rid themselves of the cautious spending that came to define much of the latter Arsene Wenger years, but this window has been entirely on another level.

The North Londoners kicked off their business with the £65m signing of German international Kai Havertz from cross-city rivals Chelsea, which in any typical summer would likely have been the club's most expensive acquisition by quite some way.

However, the club proceeded to set their sights on West Ham United captain Declan Rice, and after what must've felt like months for both sets of fans, confirmed the transfer for an eyewatering £105m, a new record fee for a British player, and the second most expensive transfer in Premier League history, behind only Chelsea's £106.8m spent on Enzo Fernandez.

If that wasn't enough, the club have also added Dutch international defender Jurrien Timber to the side from Ajax in a deal worth a reported £34m.

However, despite Arsenal completing what feels like an entire summer's worth of transfer business in under a month, they might need to go back into the market for a new midfielder if reports suggesting that Partey might be on the way out are to be believed.

According to the Daily Express, who have cited reports in local Saudi Arabian media, the player has agreed to a £50m move to the burgeoning Saudi Pro League, which might be a deal the Gunners can't afford to turn down.

Should the Gunners receive a deal like this, they will likely accept it and begin the work required to bring in a replacement, per Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

He explained the situation live on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily), saying:

"Keep an eye on another midfielder because Thomas Partey is 30 years old, he's got two years left on his contract, and there is a lot of interest in Thomas Partey.

"Now if Arsenal were to receive an offer that maybe they thought, 'We cannot refuse this,' and Partey was open to leaving the club, then I think Arsenal may look in that position as well."

What midfielders have been linked to Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal have already been linked to a fair few midfielders this summer, but in light of the recent rumours surrounding the future of Partey, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the club could go in for Southampton's highly-rated youngster, Romeo Lavia.

Jacobs states that the likes of Chelsea admire the 19-year-old and a move to the Northwest to sign for Liverpool is a "real possibility", but the valuation of £50m is higher than any of the potential suitors are willing to go at the moment.

Another name touted for a move to the Emirates is Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international was a target for the Gunners back in January, but the Seagulls stood firm and quashed any chance of a deal, but they now look willing to sell, with Chelsea leading the race.

However, with the price set around £100m, and the club's previous spending this summer, it feels a little less likely.

Whatever happens over the coming weeks, it'll be fascinating to see who is lining up in that midfield next month alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.