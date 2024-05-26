An interesting claim this week has shared that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally a "massive, massive fan" of one player, and would be his top signing for the north Londoners above all others.

Arsenal eyeing four key signings as Edu plots shakeup

Sporting director Edu and the Gunners board are said to be plotting a few key additions this summer, in the form of a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward (Simon Collings).

A few squad members could also depart Hale End, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey to name a few.

Arteta would need replacements for some of the aforementioned crop if they're to depart. Exits for the likes of Jesus and Nketiah, who stand out as Arsenal's only senior natural striking options, would leave Arsenal with a serious lack of depth up front.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Kai Havertz has shone in a makeshift forward role under Arteta this season, but it is believed that Arsenal want to sign an important new centre-forward who can guarantee them a flurry of goals.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said reliable journalist Charles Watts back in March.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu. Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

As well as Osimhen, another player to be linked is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. The £120,000-per-week Swede was Eddie Howe's star player over 2023/2024, bagging 21 goals in 30 appearances, and Arteta is said to be a real admirer.

Alexander Isak is Arteta's dream signing for Arsenal

As relayed by Inside Arsenal (via TBR), an apparent insider, Team News and Ticks, says Arteta would want to sign Isak for Arsenal above everyone else.

“I really don’t expect it to happen," said TNT.

"But it will come from that Arteta is a massive, massive fan. He’s one that if Arteta sees that if he could get one player, and we only had to sign one player, it would be Isak. He loves him, and he sees so many different roles and how he could evolve at us in so many different ways.”