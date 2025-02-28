Turning their attention towards the summer transfer window, Arsenal are now reportedly looking to hijack AC Milan's move to sign a defensive reinforcement alongside interest in Matheus Cunha.

Arsenal transfer news

All but down and out in the Premier League title race thanks to knockout blows from West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, Arsenal's task is clearer than ever this summer. They must rebuild Mikel Arteta's attack. That must be their priority if they want to finally end their wait for England's biggest honour for the first time in over two decades.

With that priority in mind, it's no surprise that the rumours have already been coming thick and fast as names such as Alexander Isak threaten to steal the headlines. As things stand, it certainly seems like the Newcastle United man is the Gunners' number one target, but whether they can afford to match his reported £150m price tag is another question entirely.

If it's not the Swede, meanwhile, then it may well be Cunha. After failing to secure a move to The Emirates or elsewhere in January, the Brazilian put pen to paper on a new deal at Wolverhampton Wanderers which reportedly includes a release clause of £62m. A far more affordable option than Isak, Arsenal are seemingly among those eyeing Cunha's signature once again this summer.

He's not the only Wolves star they could sign, either. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are now looking to hijack AC Milan's move to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.