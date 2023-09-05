Arsenal have always had a fine reputation of trusting the youth, but not many periods as replicable as the faith displayed by Mikel Arteta in his present army of youngsters.

The Gunners had the youngest average squad age in the 2022/23 season as recorded last October, representing the side that challenged for the Premier League title until the final stages of the season up against Manchester City.

With captain Martin Odegaard only 24-years-old, and orchestrating leadership skills and innate quality, Arteta is displaying just how much trust he has in the younger talents in his side, deploying them to lead the way for one of the biggest clubs in England.

From rearing Bukayo Saka from the Hale End academy alongside the likes of first-teamers Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, the north Londoners are excelling at giving their youth products a shot in the spotlight.

Saka is now regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League, and arguably one of the most electrifying talents in Europe, however, he is not alone in being one of the standout forwards in Arteta’s side. Step forward Gabriel Martinelli.

How much did Arsenal sign Gabriel Martinelli for?

Martinelli, Arsenal’s left-winger with innate flair, speed, finishing and confidence.

The Brazilian has it all when it comes to what is wanted in a wide player, proving to be a credit to the club and an example of what can come of a gamble in signing an upcoming youngster from abroad with little recognition.

Signed by Arsenal in 2019 at the age of 18, not many knew the name of Martinelli, a footballer born in the city of Guarulhos whose talents had been noticed by fellow countryman Edu.

The Gunners paid a mere fee of £6m to obtain Martinelli’s services from Ituano, and the rest so far has been history.

Many seniors at the club before, and including Arteta are responsible for the rise of the Brazilian, who was nurtured and weaved into the first team from the moment of his arrival in north London.

Not many knew what to expect of the teenager when he was signed, however, his talents quickly became clear as he contributed to a total of 14 goals in 26 appearances in his debut campaign.

Scoring ten and assisting four in 2019/20, a slow start seemingly wasn’t an option for the teen, who made a phenomenal first impression on the Emirates, with the best still ahead of him.

What is Gabriel Martinelli’s market value now?

Previously lauded as a “sensational talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Martinelli’s rise has been exemplary to players, clubs and coaches who look to delve into what the youth have to offer away from the lights of Europe.

Signed for £6m, the gem born in 2001 is now valued by CIES Football Observatory at a staggering €150m (£128m), 2033% more, suggesting just how impressive his emergence on the world footballing scene has been.

Arsenal thought ahead when considering just how quickly the Brazilian’s rise to fame and form has come, tying him down to a new deal earlier this year in February to extend his stay to at least 2027 with an option of an additional year.

Martinelli penned his deal just 48 hours after Saka committed his future to his boyhood club, showcasing just how treasured the two starlets are to the Gunners and the club’s plans for the future.

Speaking after signing his contract, the Brazilian told of his admiration for the club, saying that he loves “everything about Arsenal”, a huge sigh of relief for the north Londoners after years of being seen as a stepping stone for previous stars.

Why is Gabriel Martinelli worth that much?

Every year, Martinelli’s growth has been notable by the improvement of his numbers in play.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the winger cemented himself as being the Gunners’ favoured left forward, earning 29 Premier League appearances in which he scored six goals and recorded six assists.

Following the success of that season, the Brazilian’s role in Arteta’s side became crucial to their success, with last term being the squad’s and player’s high so far throughout their time together.

Gabriel Martinelli's Premier League record

Season Apps Goals Assists 2019/20 14 3 0 2020/21 14 2 1 2021/22 29 6 6 2022/23 36 15 5 2023/24 TBC.. 4 0 2

While the 2022/23 season left a bittersweet taste of what could have been at the Emirates, it was a time to get excited about what has happened and what is yet to come for the young squad.

Martinelli in particular shone, contributing to 20 goals in 36 Premier League appearances, scoring 15 and assisting five in what was a glowing time to be associated with the Gunners.

The success of the 22-year-old is not as surprising for some, particularly those who have seen his rise within the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp dubbing the winger as a “talent of the century."

While his contributions to goals are applaudable and recognisably improving with age, the former Ituano starlet stands out for his in-game efforts, with his positioning revealing him to be one of the best in Europe.

As per FBref, the Brazil international averaged 7.19 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 over the past year, a decimal that ranks him in the top 3% of wingers in Europe’s top-five leagues, to put into perspective how highly the devilish forward is rated.

How much does Gabriel Martinelli earn?

When Martinelli first made his dream move to the Premier League, the teen was earning a wage of £30k-per-week, a freakish sum to the average person, however a novelty price for the services of a top-flight star.

After penning a new deal in February 2023, the boy from Guarulhos saw his weekly paycheck rise to the tune of £180k-per-week, a sum more notable of a superstar, and a figure telling of his value to Arsenal.

What is next for Gabriel Martinelli?

While there have only been four games in the 2023/24 campaign, the 22-year-old has already had a hand in two goals, assisting twice so far in the bid to improve his tally last term.

The Brazilian will finally get his first taste of Champions League football in red and white this month, as well as an opportunity to take his name to the next level and follow suit in bolstering his figures year by year.

Martinelli may feel like the winner in securing his move to the English capital, however, Arsenal are the real winners for facilitating a £6m move for a teenager and raising him to be the talent he is today.