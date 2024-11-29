Arsenal have pulled a U-turn over an exit for one player in the January window, despite manager Mikel Arteta's original green-light.

Arsenal face West Ham in the Premier League after 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon

Arteta's side travel to West Ham in the Premier League this weekend, following what has been an excellent few days for the Gunners.

Arsenal are fresh off the back of a 3-0 win over in-form Nottingham Forest and 5-1 demolition of Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, putting what was a torrid few weeks beforehand firmly to bed.

Their uptick in form, despite multiple injury absences, is a positive sign - and they're favourites to seize all three points against a West Ham side who are struggling for consistency under Julen Lopetegui.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

"For sure, especially against the opponent that we played in their home," said Arteta on Arsenal's win over Sporting.

"I don’t think they’ve lost a game in 18 months. They’ve been in top form, they did better than anyone they played here, so to play to the level, with the determination, the purpose, and the fluidity that we've done today, very pleased.

"The performance was there a few times and when we played big teams. When we played PSG, we were exceptional, again, when we played Bayern we were exceptional and some mistakes cost us. Now it’s Inter, now it’s this level, that’s the level we have to be able to cope and you have to make it happen, then that creates belief, then on the next one the players will be better prepared. We need that consistency because the ability to do it is there."

Arsenal will be without injured defender Ben White for their clash against West Ham, and the nature of their luck with long-term injuries to key players this season could present opportunities for fringe players to stake their claim for a place in the starting eleven. One of those men could be Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal U-turn over Jakub Kiwior loan after previous Arteta green-light

Reports in Italy originally claimed that Arteta gave the green-light for Arsenal to offload Kiwior on loan in January, considering the Poland international has played just 329 minutes across all competitions so far this season.

Only 98 of those have come in the top flight, leading to speculation over his future, but TUTTOmercatoWEB and journalist Andrea Losapio have now shared another update on the 24-year-old.

They write that Arsenal will no longer sanction a loan move for Kiwior, with the north Londoners seemingly pulling a U-turn over letting him leave mid-season, as Arteta views the centre-back as perfect cover for Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of his defence.

Called an "extraordinary" player by Robert Lewandowski, a player of the ex-Spezia starlet's ability will be needed during the business phase of the campaign, especially considering the club's injury problems so far this term.