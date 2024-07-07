Arsenal are believed to be at risk of losing a "world-class" player in the summer of 2025, with a big-name manager eyeing a move for him.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners once again came close to sealing Premier League glory last season, but Manchester City's squad depth and know-how eventually saw them win the title on the final day of the campaign. Mikel Arteta has built a superb squad at the Emirates, but a few more elite-level signings are needed to take his side up yet another gear in 2024/25.

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, with the 19-year-old left-back considered a big talent for the future. He could come in alongside Riccardo Calafiori, who is reportedly on the verge of sealing a switch to north London.

The Gunners are also reportedly in talks to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who has stood out as one of the most exciting wide players in the Premier League for some time. Granted, injuries are a concern when it comes to Arteta potentially snapping up the Portuguese, but his quality in the final third is undeniable.

Edon Zhegrova is another player whose name has been thrown into the hat as a possible addition at Arsenal before next season gets underway, with the Lille wide-man seen as someone who could provide competition for Bukayo Saka. He bagged six goals and assists apiece in Ligue 1 last term, and has won 34 caps for Kosovo at international level.

Arsenal could lose "world-class" hero

According to a fresh claim from GiveMeSport, Arsenal are under threat of losing William Saliba to Real Madrid in 2025, with manager Carlo Ancelotti a big admirer of the £190,000-a-week Frenchman.

The report states that the legendary Italian's "admiration remains despite deciding against attempting to strike a deal" this summer, and the current Champions League holders are "poised to reignite their interest in 12 months".

Losing Saliba doesn't bear thinking about for Arsenal considering he has already blossomed into one of the world's best centre-backs, being hailed as "world-class" by Gunners teammate Gabriel. Arteta knows too well how vital it is to keep hold of his star central defender, saying of him last year:

"He had an immediate impact. The first two training sessions that we looked at home we went: ‘There’s huge potential here’. He took out every question mark that we could have with him and gave us all the reasons to play him. And I think he’s been exceptional since that day."

Saliba is outlining his brilliance at Euro 2024, proving to be a rock at the heart of France's defence and helping them reach the semi-finals, completing 96.8% of his passes and averaging 4.8 clearances per game across five appearances.

William Saliba's Euro 2024 stats Total Appearances 5 Starts 5 Pass completion rate 96.8% Clearances per game 4.8 Aerial duel wins per game 0.8 Tackles per game 0.6 Interceptions per game 0.6

The lure of joining Madrid is clear for any player considering the astonishing talents they possess and their relentless streak in the Champions League, but the hope is that the France ace sees his long-term future with Arsenal, feeling that something special is growing at the club.