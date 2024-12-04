From tunnel fights to a pizza thrown in the direction of Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsenal v Manchester United has had it all over the years in what remains one of the most heated rivalries in the Premier League. Titles have been settled, ambitions have been ended and battles for the ages have commenced.

Now, as Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim prepare for the latest instalment of that rivalry, we've taken a look back at the most heated games between the two clubs, with plenty of scraps taking place in the fixture's history.

7 Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd (1999)

Ryan Giggs' extra-time winner

The stage was set between two of England's top sides in 1999, as every eye in the country turned towards the FA Cup semi-final replay between Arsenal and Manchester United.

By this point, Arsene Wenger had made his first mark on the Premier League, sealing the title in the season prior and laying down the gauntlet by defeating Ferguson in the Charity Shield. But this was simply the year of the Red Devil as they eventually secured an historic treble.

Taking the lead through David Beckham, Man United found themselves pegged back by Dennis Bergkamp's equaliser after the hour mark but the Dutchman's effort only stood between a moment to savour from Ryan Giggs. The iconic winger sensationally weaved his way past five Arsenal players before smashing home in extra time and wheeling away in what remains an infamous celebration.

While it wasn't exactly heated, it was a frenetic night that showcased the very best of the two teams in the Ferguson-Wenger era.

6 Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd (2013)

Van Persie's awkward guard of honour

Losing your best player to one of your fiercest rivals is difficult enough, but to then watch on as he wins the Premier League title before giving that same player a guard of honour on his return is the stuff of nightmares. But in 2013, it was Arsenal's damning reality.

Welcoming newly crowned champions Manchester United to the Emirates, the Gunners were left with no choice but to applaud the Red Devils and former teammate-turned-hated star Robin van Persie in front of those in north London.

What undoubtedly rubbed salt into the wounds was the fact that the Dutchman went on to earn a penalty before equalising from the spot to secure a point for his new side.

5 Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd (1999)

Keane and Vieira ignite rivalry

Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier, Stone Cold Steve Austin v The Rock, Roy Keane v Patrick Vieira - in that order. The world of sport and entertainment has seen some great rivalries over the years, and for some time, there was a strong argument that Keane versus Vieira could have been the match to headline Wrestlemania rather than stealing the show in the Premier League.

Igniting their rivalry in 1999, it was Keane who took the headlines for his side - in between pushing and shoving with his French rival - by netting a brace to seal a crucial three points to take Manchester United back to the top of the Premier League and silence Arsenal. Winning late on, it was a narrative that repeated itself throughout an incredible treble-winning campaign for Manchester United.

4 Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal (2004)

Arsenal's 49-game run ends in Pizza-gate

Invincible and untouchable, Arsenal travelled to Old Trafford looking to take their unbeaten run to a stunning 50 games, but Ferguson and his side had different ideas. The Red Devils put down a marker and brought an end to history courtesy of late goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

While United laid into Arsenal with a slew of rash tackles and benefited from some controversial refereeing decisions, it was in the aftermath of the result that things really stepped up a notch.

In a buffet brawl amid Arsenal's dismay over Rooney's late penalty, Cesc Fabregas admitted in 2017 that it was he who threw the infamous pizza slice at Ferguson, solving one of the Premier League's greatest mysteries. The Spaniard never struggled for pinpoint accuracy, that's for sure.

3 Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal (2003)

Keown gets the last laugh at Battle of Old Trafford

One read of Patrick Vieira's book and it becomes clear that he wasn't exactly a fan of Ruud van Nistelrooy, having spared a few choice words when speaking about the former striker. What far from helped Van Nistelrooy's case was when his perceived antics resulted in a second yellow card for Vieira in Manchester United and Arsenal's 0-0 draw in 2003.

It was a stalemate full of drama and one that saw Martin Keown get the last laugh when Van Nistelrooy failed to convert after an arguably soft penalty decision went against the Gunners.

Keown, wasting no time, proceeded to celebrate mere inches from the Manchester United striker in what remains a famous image in a rivalry as old as time. The defender received a fine for his antics, as did Roy Keane, Ray Parlour, Vieira and Ashley Cole, but he'll argue that it was worth it, especially as Arsenal went on to win the league unbeaten.

2 Arsenal 2-4 Man Utd (2005)

Keane and Vieira face off in Highbury tunnel

If 1999 was the first battle between Keane and Vieira, then 2005 was the main event for the ages as the midfielders couldn't even wait to get to the pitch to commence battle, instead arguing away in the tunnel like a vintage backstage brawl.

Preparing to lead their teams into war once again, both captains were forced to be separated, with referee Graham Poll subjected to Keane's complaints, which spared few words.

Setting up another heated game, it was once again Manchester United who had the last laugh, winning 4-2 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double and John O'Shea's goal from the bench in between Mikael Silvestre's red card. The result, of course, has not lived long in memory. Instead, the scenes between Vieira and Keane once again dominated the headlines.

1 Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal (1990)

Points deductions apiece as brawl breaks out

Unlike in 2005, Manchester United and Arsenal waited until the cameras were on show and the spectators were on-watching before turning a game of football between two of England's best into an ugly affair.

In between the Gunners' 1-0 victory courtesy of Anders Limpar, it was the winger who was at the centre of the drama to spark a memorable brawl just after the hour mark.

What started with a reckless challenge from Nigel Winterburn on Denis Irwin quickly resulted in a 21-man brawl that lasted around 20 seconds. Every player but David Seaman found themselves involved, turning the beautiful game into the latest edition of the Royal Rumble.

The FA were far from entertained, issuing both clubs a £50,000 fine after the game as well as deducting United a point and Arsenal two, given they'd previously been involved in a similar incident.

The Gunners won the league title that year regardless, but it just goes to show how the teams' rivalry even predated the Wenger years.