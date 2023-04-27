Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League this season took their biggest blow yet at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Their clash with Manchester City was billed as the title decider and indeed it feels as though we now already have a winner.

Mikel Arteta’s men were five points clear at the start of the night but after a devastating 4-1 defeat are now only two ahead.

What makes matters worse is that Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand as well.

In truth, the Gunners never got out of second gear as Rob Holding was predictably bullied by Erling Haaland and the creative genius of Kevin De Bruyne.

Ironically, Holding was the one that would later get on the scoresheet for those in red and white, although his sweet strike from just inside the penalty area was only a mere consolation.

Despite the drubbing, there was an element of VAR controversy. When isn’t there?

Did VAR get a decision wrong during Man City vs Arsenal?

The visitors had begun to build up more possession towards the end of the first half but were undone late into that period of play by a set-piece.

Thomas Partey bundled Haaland to the ground which let to the concession of a free-kick.

De Bruyne whipped in a delightful cross that was subsequently headed home by John Stones.

The linesman quickly put his flag up for offside, only for VAR to overturn the decision in favour of City.

From the first couple of stills it looked as though the centre-back was miles offside but another angle appeared to show that Ben White’s foot was keeping Stones on.

Strangely, however, they still may have made an incorrect call.

That’s according to NBC’s coverage of the game in America who cited reports that the VAR had actually made a mistake.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to Arsenal this term with Howard Webb previously having to apologise to the club for incorrectly allowing Ivan Toney’s equaliser when Brentford came to the Emirates earlier in the campaign.

In a remarkable set of events, Lee Mason didn’t draw the lines the video referral team usually operate to determine whether someone is standing in an offside position.

Although that was a lot more clear cut, this incident in Manchester happened to be less convincing.

Either way, it’s unlikely that decision cost Arsenal too greatly, with City more than having enough to fend off the Londoners.