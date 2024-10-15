Arsenal are very worried that a "world-class" player in their squad will miss a month through injury, as manager Mikel Arteta is currently dealing with a real injury crisis.

Arsenal's injury and absentee list

Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz and Kieran Tierney are just some of the names who have been sidelined at various points through injury so far this season.

Havertz withdrew from the Germany squad for their game against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Holland due to a knee injury. However, it is believed Havertz won't be a long-term absentee, which is some much-needed good news for Arteta and co.

Thomas Partey staying behind and not representing Ghana also caused quite a stir and real worry, given the 31-year-old's mainstay status in Arsenal's midfield. It is understood, though, that Partey's withdrawal from international duty was a precautionary measure and the midfielder has been suffering with illness rather than injury.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Supporters feared the worst when star winger Bukayo Saka limped off during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece last week, clutching his hamstring, but current Three Lions interim boss Lee Carsley has since confirmed that it is not expected to be a lengthy lay-off.

"Bukayo would have been close, but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him," Carsley said ahead of their win over Finland.

"He's a positive person and I expect him to be fine."

While these are encouraging updates on key players, Arteta does have numerous other concerns at London Colney. The Premier League title hopefuls will be without their chief creator and club captain for the foreseeable future, with Odegaard still out injured for weeks after his ankle ligament injury on international duty.

Gabriel Martinelli picked up a calf problem over the weekend on international duty with Brazil too, and Arteta will be anxiously waiting on the extent of his issue.

Arsenal "seriously concerned" Takehiro Tomiyasu will be out for a month

Despite only just returning from a knee injury, featuring for six minutes in Arsenal's latest 3-1 victory over Southampton, versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could now be set for another spell out.

The Japan international is now thought to be suffering from a potential reoccurrence of his knee problem, and Arsenal are now "seriously concerned" that Tomiyasu will miss another month as a result.

The news is yet another worry for Arteta, who has been dealt numerous setbacks over key players this term, and it doesn't bode well for their title challenge if players keep falling like dominoes.

While Tomiyasu hasn't played a big role lately, and is more of a squad player right now, there is little doubting the 25-year-old's ability when fit and available.

"Tomi is amazing. He’s the best right-back I’ve ever played with. He’s always focused. It’s an honour to play next to him," said defender and teammate White to DAZN Japan (via The Metro).

"Tomi does the simple things at a world-class level. He is very alert and he isn’t careless in games. From the beginning he’s completely understood English and speaks as well as I do."