Arsenal were dealt some very worrying news on Saturday, with England confirming that winger Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from international duty through injury.

Bukayo Saka returns to Arsenal after England injury

The Three Lions' humiliation at the hands of Greece wasn't the only sorry sight for on-looking Arsenal supporters on Thursday, as fans were given a reason to fear the worst when Saka was substituted early in the second half with pain in his right leg.

Any hope that this was just a precaution is now blown to the wind, as England announced today that Saka has returned to Arsenal for an assessment on his injury.

The north Londoners - who have already seen Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz and Kieran Tierney injured at various points this season - now face the prospect of being without Saka for an extended period.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

During the last international break, Arsenal lost club captain Odegaard through ankle ligament damage, and they now sweat over the fitness of star winger Saka, who is absolutely imperative for manager Mikel Arteta.

There is optimism that Havertz will be available for Bournemouth in their next Premier League game after the makeshift striker withdrew from international duty for Germany. In any case, you could spare a penny for Arteta's thoughts right now, given he's in danger of losing two star players through injury over the last two international breaks.

It is too early to say just how long the £195,000-per-week star will be out for or whether he's even a doubt for Bournemouth, but Saka appeared to pull his hamstring against Greece - so there is reason to believe it could be serious.

In the build-up to this news, Arsenal have been linked with signing a backup option who can come in for Saka when required, and it is believed the Gunners have their eye on Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Arsenal chiefs view Semenyo as Saka alternative

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal view Semenyo as an alternative to Saka, with Arteta a personal admirer of the former Bristol City star.

The 24-year-old - who's started this season in impressive fashion with three goals and an assist across eight games in all competitions - has been praised for his form by teammates and pundits alike.

"As a team, we knew the quality he has and we saw that last year," said teammate Lewis Cook at the start of October.

"He's got to just keep working hard - being aggressive and being clinical. He's got a lot better at running back and helping out the team too. He's a powerful lad and has all the ability in the world. Hopefully, he can continue to show that."

While this transfer would most likely be for next summer, it is clear that Arsenal need quality options in case star men like Saka become unavailable. Semenyo could fit the bill in this regard, with Jamie Redknapp also praising the Ghanaian this season.

"He's a lovely footballer to watch," said Redknapp on Premier League Productions.

"The manager's taken him to another level, he obviously has that capability because you saw it with Solanke. I'm just seeing him elevate his game right now, we'll talk about 'why does that happen?', a lot of it is purely on confidence.

"He looks like he's enjoying his football, his shoulders are back, he's relaxed, every time he gets it, he plays with a bit of a swagger. He's actually a joy to watch right now."