Arsenal chiefs view a £76 million forward as a key potential signing for manager Mikel Arteta, and one who could really suit his long-term project in north London.

Edu and Arteta targeting new attacker for Arsenal

The Gunners have been linked with signing both a new wide player and striker this summer, but as of now, it is unclear which position Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team will prioritise.

The likes of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Wolves star Pedro Neto have been linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium in the last few weeks, but after investing significantly in a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal will have to tread with caution in terms of marquee prices.

Arsenal chiefs think Neto will cost around £50 million to sign from Wolves, while the cost of a deal for Williams could be high given the Spain star's lucrative rumoured wage demands.

Arsenal have reportedly told Williams they're willing to pay his £50 million release clause, but reliable journalist Charles Watts has claimed that the 21-year-old's wages could prove to be the major roadblock in any proposed move.

If the Gunners do go for a winger who can alternate with Bukayo Saka on the right, they do have cheaper options, like Lille winger Edon Zhegrova.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

In terms of strikers, Arsenal have been seriously linked with Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swede's £84 million release clause is a price which Edu and co may not be so eager to pay - despite his 43-goal haul in all competitions.

Arsenal also attempted to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, but he instead decided to remain at his current club and pen a contract extension.

Arteta is known for being a fan of versatility in his players, so one man capable of playing at both centre-forward and out wide, and a player who's thought to be on Arsenal's radar as a result, is PSG forward Xavi Simons.

Arsenal view Xavi Simons as key potential project signing

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal chiefs view Simons as a key potential signing for Arteta's project, but face competition from Bayern Munich who are also real admirers.

PSG value the Dutchman, who helped his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, at around £76 million - so he wouldn't be cheap. Simons is fresh off the back of an impressive stint on loan at RB Leipzig last year as well, racking up 19 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

“It will be interesting to see if that’s what Enrique wants, but based on what he’s said publicly, he seems very keen on Simons’ profile," said journalist and French football expert Jonathan Johnson on Simons' future earlier this summer.

"There’s been talk of potential offers from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, but I think it would have to depend on the offer, because I don’t really see PSG doing business unless there’s an offer that’s deemed too good to turn down.

“I expect decisions to be made soon, and PSG’s preparations for next season can even start now, given that they’ve gone out of the Champions League. There’s still a cup final to win, but Ligue 1 has been confirmed, so Enrique can start discussing with the club which positions need reinforcing and how Simons might fit into his plans for next season.”