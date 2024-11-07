Arsenal and Chelsea have had some famous Premier League encounters down the years, from the memorable 6-0 win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge in 2014 which saw Kieran Gibbs sent off by mistake, to the Gunners’ 5-3 victory during the 2011/12 season.
But which player has enjoyed the occasion more than any in terms of goals scored? We’ve decided to take a look back at the top scorers in Arsenal and Chelsea’s Premier League clashes.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Goals
|
Games
|
=1
|
Didier Drogba
|
Chelsea
|
8
|
12
|
=1
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
8
|
12
|
3
|
Ian Wright
|
Arsenal
|
7
|
11
|
4
|
Robin van Persie
|
Arsenal
|
5
|
12
|
=5
|
Eden Hazard
|
Chelsea
|
4
|
14
|
=5
|
Theo Walcott
|
Arsenal
|
4
|
16
|
=5
|
Dennis Bergkamp
|
Arsenal
|
4
|
17
Ranking the 10 best Chelsea vs Arsenal matches of all time
With Chelsea set to host Arsenal this weekend, Football FanCast has taken a look back at the best matches between the two sides.
7 Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)
4 goals in 17 games
During his 11-year stint as an Arsenal player, Dennis Bergkamp featured against Chelsea on 26 occasions in all competitions, 17 of which came in the Premier League.
The Dutch attacker won nine of those top-flight meetings and scored four goals, while also providing four assists. Bergkamp’s first goal came in a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in April 1997, and in September 1997, he netted a brace in a thrilling 3-2 away win.
His final goal for Arsenal against Chelsea was also a winning one in January 1999, with no more goals coming in his next 10 Premier League meetings with the Blues.
|
Dennis Bergkamp's goals v Chelsea
|
Season
|
Match
|
Goalscorers
|
1996/97
|
Chelsea 0-3 Arsenal
|
Wright, Platt, Bergkamp
|
1997/98
|
Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal
|
Poyet, Zola / Bergkamp (2), Winterburn
|
1998/99
|
Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
|
Bergkamp
6 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
4 goals in 16 games
Theo Walcott didn’t have the best of Premier League records against Chelsea, losing 11 of the 23 top-flight fixtures he was involved in as an Arsenal, Everton and Southampton player.
For the Gunners, he scored 4 goals in 16 games, with the first of those coming in a 3-1 win in 2010. Walcott had earlier set up Cesc Fabregas in that victory, while he also netted at Stamford Bridge in the famous 5-3 win in 2011.
Walcott’s final two goals came in a 2-1 defeat in 2013 and a 3-0 win in 2016.
|
Theo Walcott's goals v Chelsea
|
Season
|
Match
|
Goalscorers
|
2010/11
|
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
|
Song, Fabregas, Walcott / Ivanovic
|
2011/12
|
Chelsea 3-5 Arsenal
|
Lampard, Terry, Mata / Van Persie (3), Andre Santos, Walcott
|
2012/13
|
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
|
Mata, Lampard / Walcott
|
2016/17
|
Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea
|
Sanchez, Walcott, Ozil
5 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
4 goals in 14 games
Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard had a brilliant record against Arsenal, only losing 2 of his 14 Premier League games against the Gunners.
He also netted four times, with the first of those coming in 2014 in the 6-0 win. The Belgian then netted against Arsene Wenger’s side at Stamford Bridge in the 2014/15 season, but it was his solo run and finish in 2017 that was the pick of the bunch.
The fourth and final of Hazard’s Premier League goals against Arsenal came at the Emirates in a 2-2 draw in 2018.
|
Eden Hazard's goals v Arsenal
|
Season
|
Match
|
Goalscorers
|
2013/14
|
Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal
|
Eto'o, Schurrle, Hazard, Oscar (2), Salah
|
2014/15
|
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
|
Hazard, Costa
|
2016/17
|
Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal
|
Alonso, Hazard, Fabregas / Giroud
|
2017/18
|
Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
|
Wilshere, Bellerin / Hazard, Alonso
Ranking Eden Hazard's 10 best career performances & moments
The former Chelsea and Belgium star enjoyed a fabulous career before retiring at the age of 32.
4 Robin van Persie (Arsenal)
5 goals in 12 games
Ex-Arsenal striker Robin van Persie turned out against Chelsea for both the Gunners and Manchester United. He featured for Arsenal against the Blues on 12 occasions, and despite only scoring in two of those games, ended with five goals for the Gunners - all coming at Stamford Bridge.
The Dutchman went seven games without a goal against Chelsea before his second-half brace in a 2-1 win in 2008. Van Persie netted twice in three minutes to seal a famous victory, and things would get better three years later.
In 2011, Van Persie, who was then-Arsenal captain, scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a 5-3 win at Chelsea. With the game entering the final 10 minutes and the score at 3-3, Van Persie struck twice against Andre Villas-Boas’ side to seal the points.
|
Robin van Persie's goals v Chelsea
|
Season
|
Match
|
Goalscorers
|
2008/09
|
Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
|
Djourou og / Van Persie (2)
|
2011/12
|
Chelsea 3-5 Arsenal
|
Lampard, Terry, Mata / Van Persie (3), Andre Santos, Walcott
3 Ian Wright (Arsenal)
7 goals in 11 games
Ian Wright played in the first-ever Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea, scoring a late winner in a 2-1 win for the Gunners at Highbury.
The forward didn’t play in the reverse game that season, but would go in to score in his next three top-flight appearances against the Blues - including a match-winning brace in a 3-1 victory in 1994.
Wright’s final two Premier League goals for Arsenal against Chelsea came in the 1996/97 campaign, netting in the 3-3 draw and 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.
|
Ian Wright's goals v Chelsea
|
Season
|
Match
|
Goalscorers
|
1992/93
|
Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
|
Merson, Wright / Wise
|
1993/94
|
Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal
|
Smith, Wright
|
1993/94
|
Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
|
Wright
|
1994/95
|
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
|
Wright (2), Campbell / Wise
|
1996/97
|
Arsenal 3-3 Chelsea
|
Merson, Keown, Wright / Leboeuf, Vialli, Wise
|
1996/97
|
Chelsea 0-3 Arsenal
|
Wright, Platt, Bergkamp
2 Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
8 goals in 12 games
The man who took Wright’s Arsenal leading record goalscorer title was Thierry Henry, and he too had a great record against Chelsea in the Premier League.
On his first league start against the Blues in 2000, Henry scored twice in a 2-1 victory at Highbury and the Frenchman then netted at Stamford Bridge in successive draws during the 2000/01 and 2001/02 seasons.
The remaining four goals Henry scored against Chelsea all came at home, with the last being a brace in 2004.
|
Thierry Henry's goals v Chelsea
|
Season
|
Match
|
Goalscorers
|
1999/00
|
Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
|
Henry (2) / Poyet
|
2000/01
|
Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
|
Hasselbaink, Zola / Henry, Sylvinho
|
2001/02
|
Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal
|
Hasselbaink / Henry
|
2002/03
|
Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea
|
Desailly og, Van Bronckhorst, Henry / Stanic, Petit
|
2003/04
|
Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
|
Edu, Henry / Crespo
|
2004/05
|
Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
|
Henry (2) / Terry, Gudjohnsen
1 Didier Drogba (Arsenal)
8 goals in 12 games
Also netting eight goals in 12 games in the rivalry was Didier Drogba, who tops the charts based on winning more games than Henry.
The Ivorian’s first goal was a 1-0 winner in 2005/06, and the next six were three separate braces between 2008 and 2010. Chelsea won all three games where Drogba found the back of the net twice, and his last Premier League goal against the Gunners came in 2010.
In total, Drogba won 7 of his 12 games against Arsenal, scoring eight times and even registering three assists.
|
Didier Drogba's goals v Arsenal
|
Season
|
Match
|
Goalscorers
|
2005/06
|
Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal
|
Drogba
|
2007/08
|
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
|
Drogba (2) / Sagna
|
2009/10
|
Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea
|
Drogba (2), Vermaelen og
|
2009/10
|
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
|
Drogba (2)
|
2010/11
|
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
|
Drogba, Alex
17 players who have played for both Chelsea and Arsenal
Football FanCast runs through all 17 of the players that have played for Chelsea and Arsenal.