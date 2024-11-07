Arsenal and Chelsea have had some famous Premier League encounters down the years, from the memorable 6-0 win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge in 2014 which saw Kieran Gibbs sent off by mistake, to the Gunners’ 5-3 victory during the 2011/12 season.

But which player has enjoyed the occasion more than any in terms of goals scored? We’ve decided to take a look back at the top scorers in Arsenal and Chelsea’s Premier League clashes.

Rank Player Club Goals Games =1 Didier Drogba Chelsea 8 12 =1 Thierry Henry Arsenal 8 12 3 Ian Wright Arsenal 7 11 4 Robin van Persie Arsenal 5 12 =5 Eden Hazard Chelsea 4 14 =5 Theo Walcott Arsenal 4 16 =5 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 4 17

7 Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)

4 goals in 17 games

During his 11-year stint as an Arsenal player, Dennis Bergkamp featured against Chelsea on 26 occasions in all competitions, 17 of which came in the Premier League.

The Dutch attacker won nine of those top-flight meetings and scored four goals, while also providing four assists. Bergkamp’s first goal came in a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in April 1997, and in September 1997, he netted a brace in a thrilling 3-2 away win.

His final goal for Arsenal against Chelsea was also a winning one in January 1999, with no more goals coming in his next 10 Premier League meetings with the Blues.

Dennis Bergkamp's goals v Chelsea Season Match Goalscorers 1996/97 Chelsea 0-3 Arsenal Wright, Platt, Bergkamp 1997/98 Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal Poyet, Zola / Bergkamp (2), Winterburn 1998/99 Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea Bergkamp

6 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

4 goals in 16 games

Theo Walcott didn’t have the best of Premier League records against Chelsea, losing 11 of the 23 top-flight fixtures he was involved in as an Arsenal, Everton and Southampton player.

For the Gunners, he scored 4 goals in 16 games, with the first of those coming in a 3-1 win in 2010. Walcott had earlier set up Cesc Fabregas in that victory, while he also netted at Stamford Bridge in the famous 5-3 win in 2011.

Walcott’s final two goals came in a 2-1 defeat in 2013 and a 3-0 win in 2016.

Theo Walcott's goals v Chelsea Season Match Goalscorers 2010/11 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Song, Fabregas, Walcott / Ivanovic 2011/12 Chelsea 3-5 Arsenal Lampard, Terry, Mata / Van Persie (3), Andre Santos, Walcott 2012/13 Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal Mata, Lampard / Walcott 2016/17 Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea Sanchez, Walcott, Ozil

5 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

4 goals in 14 games

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard had a brilliant record against Arsenal, only losing 2 of his 14 Premier League games against the Gunners.

He also netted four times, with the first of those coming in 2014 in the 6-0 win. The Belgian then netted against Arsene Wenger’s side at Stamford Bridge in the 2014/15 season, but it was his solo run and finish in 2017 that was the pick of the bunch.

The fourth and final of Hazard’s Premier League goals against Arsenal came at the Emirates in a 2-2 draw in 2018.

Eden Hazard's goals v Arsenal Season Match Goalscorers 2013/14 Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal Eto'o, Schurrle, Hazard, Oscar (2), Salah 2014/15 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Hazard, Costa 2016/17 Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal Alonso, Hazard, Fabregas / Giroud 2017/18 Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea Wilshere, Bellerin / Hazard, Alonso

4 Robin van Persie (Arsenal)

5 goals in 12 games

Ex-Arsenal striker Robin van Persie turned out against Chelsea for both the Gunners and Manchester United. He featured for Arsenal against the Blues on 12 occasions, and despite only scoring in two of those games, ended with five goals for the Gunners - all coming at Stamford Bridge.

The Dutchman went seven games without a goal against Chelsea before his second-half brace in a 2-1 win in 2008. Van Persie netted twice in three minutes to seal a famous victory, and things would get better three years later.

In 2011, Van Persie, who was then-Arsenal captain, scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a 5-3 win at Chelsea. With the game entering the final 10 minutes and the score at 3-3, Van Persie struck twice against Andre Villas-Boas’ side to seal the points.

Robin van Persie's goals v Chelsea Season Match Goalscorers 2008/09 Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal Djourou og / Van Persie (2) 2011/12 Chelsea 3-5 Arsenal Lampard, Terry, Mata / Van Persie (3), Andre Santos, Walcott

3 Ian Wright (Arsenal)

7 goals in 11 games

Ian Wright played in the first-ever Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea, scoring a late winner in a 2-1 win for the Gunners at Highbury.

The forward didn’t play in the reverse game that season, but would go in to score in his next three top-flight appearances against the Blues - including a match-winning brace in a 3-1 victory in 1994.

Wright’s final two Premier League goals for Arsenal against Chelsea came in the 1996/97 campaign, netting in the 3-3 draw and 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Ian Wright's goals v Chelsea Season Match Goalscorers 1992/93 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Merson, Wright / Wise 1993/94 Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal Smith, Wright 1993/94 Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea Wright 1994/95 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Wright (2), Campbell / Wise 1996/97 Arsenal 3-3 Chelsea Merson, Keown, Wright / Leboeuf, Vialli, Wise 1996/97 Chelsea 0-3 Arsenal Wright, Platt, Bergkamp

2 Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

8 goals in 12 games

The man who took Wright’s Arsenal leading record goalscorer title was Thierry Henry, and he too had a great record against Chelsea in the Premier League.

On his first league start against the Blues in 2000, Henry scored twice in a 2-1 victory at Highbury and the Frenchman then netted at Stamford Bridge in successive draws during the 2000/01 and 2001/02 seasons.

The remaining four goals Henry scored against Chelsea all came at home, with the last being a brace in 2004.

Thierry Henry's goals v Chelsea Season Match Goalscorers 1999/00 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Henry (2) / Poyet 2000/01 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal Hasselbaink, Zola / Henry, Sylvinho 2001/02 Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal Hasselbaink / Henry 2002/03 Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea Desailly og, Van Bronckhorst, Henry / Stanic, Petit 2003/04 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Edu, Henry / Crespo 2004/05 Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea Henry (2) / Terry, Gudjohnsen

1 Didier Drogba (Arsenal)

8 goals in 12 games

Also netting eight goals in 12 games in the rivalry was Didier Drogba, who tops the charts based on winning more games than Henry.

The Ivorian’s first goal was a 1-0 winner in 2005/06, and the next six were three separate braces between 2008 and 2010. Chelsea won all three games where Drogba found the back of the net twice, and his last Premier League goal against the Gunners came in 2010.

In total, Drogba won 7 of his 12 games against Arsenal, scoring eight times and even registering three assists.

Didier Drogba's goals v Arsenal Season Match Goalscorers 2005/06 Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal Drogba 2007/08 Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal Drogba (2) / Sagna 2009/10 Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea Drogba (2), Vermaelen og 2009/10 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Drogba (2) 2010/11 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Drogba, Alex