Arsenal have been linked with an audacious swoop to land another former Manchester City man as they look to hand Mikel Arteta the tools to finally clinch the Premier League title.

Arsenal lay down marker against Tottenham

Heading into the north London Derby with several key parts of their squad missing through injury or suspension, Arsenal came away with a 1-0 win courtesy of a header from Gabriel, ensuring that they moved to second in the Premier League after four games.

Despite missing the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, a professional defensive performance ensured that Tottenham never created any major chances, while the Gunners took advantage of their set-piece superiority to grab the only goal of the game midway through the second half, as Gabriel nodded home.

There may still be question marks about whether the Gunners can truly maintain a third consecutive title push, but they have begun the season in imperious form and could only improve as squad players return.

And they have been linked with a move to sign yet another former Manchester City star in a bid to further bolster their ranks in the months and years to come, having already added Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in recent seasons.

Arsenal keen on ex-Man City "machine"

Now, it has emerged that Arsenal are one of a trio of clubs "closely monitoring" Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane with a view to making a move in the next two transfer windows.

Sane is down to the final 12 months of his £325,000 a week deal in Bavaria, and is yet to agree a new contract with the German giants, where he has featured 175 times since his arrival from Manchester City.

It is claimed that "Bayern Munich have opened negotiations with him to renew it", but "those talks could collapse" because "Sane’s salary will have to be cut" in order for him to remain in Bavaria.

That has led to Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool all positioning to potentially land him on a cut-price deal in January, or a free transfer in the summer, should those negotiations continue to prove fruitless.

Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich Appearances 175 Goals 48 Assists 50 Minutes per goal/assist 118

He is yet to feature this season, having undergone groin surgery over the summer and only returning to training just before the international break. There could also be longer-term concerns over his position at the Allianz Arena too, with Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel and summer addition Michael Olise all fighting it out for the two wide spots for Vincent Kompany's side.

He has come in for plenty of praise during his time at the club though. In November 2023 Thomas Tuchel explained: “Physically he’s a machine. He can implement our instructions like almost nobody else. As well as his talent, his physical condition is top-class."

However, with Sterling's loan move at Arsenal coming to an end in the summer of 2025, a free transfer to sign Sane could prove the perfect replacement, with one former Manchester City man replacing another in north London.