Upon the conclusion of Euro 2024, all eyes and attention have been turned towards the 2024/25 Premier League campaign which gets underway in less than four weeks time.

Every side will be aiming to build on last season, with Arsenal arguably wanting to build on their finish more than any other side in England’s top flight.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished behind champions Manchester City for the second-consecutive campaign, with all Gunners supporters hoping they can go one better and claim the Premier League title.

The Spaniard has overseen a remarkable transformation at the Emirates, but the former club captain still wants to dip into the transfer market to give his side the best chance of ending the 20-year drought without a league triumph.

Since the opening of the window, the Gunners have been linked with various talents from all over the globe, with one Premier League ace the latest to be thrown into the mix.

Arsenal interested in signing £45m Premier League ace

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are monitoring Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi and are considering a move to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian international joined the Cherries for £20m during the January transfer window in 2023, and has quickly impressed in the Premier League, making 47 appearances for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The report claims that despite their reluctance to lose the youngster, Bournemouth could be tempted to offload the defender should they receive a bid in the region of £40-45m for his signature.

The links may come as a surprise, with Arsenal being strongly linked to sign Italian star Riccardo Calafiori.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the club were getting closer to securing a deal to sign the Bologna talent, with the 22-year-old already agreeing personal terms to join Arteta’s side. A further update from David Ornstein has revealed that the move is now "accelerating".

There’s no ruling out a move for both players this summer, with Zabarnyi producing some key stats that could allow one Arsenal start to reach the next level during the upcoming campaign.

Why Zabarnyi could allow Declan Rice to reach the next level

Following his £105m move to north London from West Ham United last summer, midfielder Declan Rice made an immediate impact at the Emirates - looking a bargain despite his astronomical transfer fee.

The 25-year-old registered a total of seven goals and eight assists in his 38 Premier League outings, excelling in possession, featuring in a box-to-box role in Arteta’s current system.

Whilst Zabarnyi is a centre-back, he could allow the English international to reach new heights in north London, potentially even adding to his already impressive contributions tally from last season.

The “sensational” Ukrainian, as dubbed by talent scout Antonio Mango, has dominated at the back for Bournemouth, averaging 1.6 tackles and two aerial wins per 90.

However, it’s his in-possession stats that have caught the eye, with many of them allowing Rice to excel further.

Illia Zabarnyi's Premier League stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 37 Minutes played 3330 Passes completed 49 Pass accuracy 82% Progressive passes 3 Progressive carries 0.7 Tackles 1.6 Aerials won 2 Stats via FBref

He averaged 49 passes per 90 last season, at an accuracy rate of 82%, with three of his attempted progressive - allowing the midfielder to demonstrate his excellent ability to create opportunities for the Gunners’ forward line.

Zabarnyi also likes to drive out from the back, averaging 0.7 progressive carries per 90, showcasing he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet - a crucial quality needed to fit into Arteta’s system.

Whilst the recruitment focus is undoubtedly on Calafiori this summer, Zabarnyi would certainly improve Arteta’s defensive options at the Emirates, while also freeing up the likes of Rice ahead of him to get forward at will

His impressive ball-playing abilities would allow Rice to kick on even further despite his impressive start to life in north London and would hand the club a boost in their pursuit of ending the long-awaited drought for a league triumph.