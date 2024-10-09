The summer transfer window of 2024 was a quieter affair for Arsenal than it was a year ago.

2023 saw huge wads of cash thrown in the direction of new signings as Declan Rice arrived in a club-record £105m move from West Ham United. There was also Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber who have proven to be successful additions in their own right.

While Rice was the landmark deal, Havertz is finally coming into his own and is now one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's teamsheet.

It's quite the turnaround from a year ago when the £65m man opened his account from the penalty spot, notching a consolation goal away at Bournemouth.

Consolation goals are few and far between now for the German who is popping up when it matters most. He netted the opener against PSG in the Champions League a week ago and scored a precious equaliser against Southampton last Saturday.

He's already on six goals for the current campaign in ten games, but that doesn't mean that Edu and Co should ignore the need for attacking recruits.

Arsenal looking at Bundesliga forward

Over the summer Arsenal appeared to have one leading target in the forward positions. That man was a certain Benjamin Sesko.

Reports suggested that the Gunners could battle fellow London side Chelsea for his signature but a move ultimately didn't happen. Instead, Sesko signed a new contract with RB Leipzig.

However, according to new reports, a deal could still materialise next year. That's according to Charles Watts who was speaking to Caught Offside this week.

He stated that despite the move failing to go through over the summer, like Rice in 2023, 'a lot of groundwork' has been done behind the scenes and there is no breakdown in the relationship.

Watts continued that Arsenal may 'look to add another frontman at the end of the season' and we shouldn't 'rule out Sesko again'.

How Sesko compares to Havertz

In 2024, Havertz has been a total revelation while playing as the central striker in this Arsenal side.

A year ago we didn't really know what he was. He could play as a false 9 and he could operate as more of a number 10. Still, no one could really quite work out his best position was.

Well, enter Arteta, who is turning the Germany international into one of the most fearsome forwards around. As a striker in Arsenal colours, he is up there with the very best on the planet, registering 20 goal involvements in 20 games (12 goals and 8 assists), averaging a contribution every 83 minutes.

It's a hell of a record and he's showing no signs of slowing down, having scored six goals to start the 2024/25 campaign.

How's Sesko doing in comparison? Remarkably, even better. The Slovenian forward - who could cost around £63m in 2025 - has scored six times but from nine games.

Is he doing it at a strong level too? Of course, he is. Sesko netted twice against Juventus in the Champions League last week, including one scintillating strike that nearly broke the goal.

At 6 foot 5, he's an inch taller than Havertz but he boasts a few skills that the former Chelsea man doesn't. Described as a "monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson, the rangy Slovenia international has incredible pace - he's a bull - a bit like Erling Haaland in that regard.

So, what do the stats say? We've got the answer here.

Sesko vs Havertz (2024/25 League Stats) Stat (per 90 mins) Sesko Havertz Shots on target 0.7 1.5 Conversion rate % 29% 21% Assists 0.5 0.2 Pass accuracy % 69% 76% Duels contested 10.4 17.2 Take-on success % 50% 33% Aerial duels won 2.1 4 Ground duels won 2.7 3 Touches 41.6 42.3 Ball recoveries 2.1 2.8 Stats via Squawka/Opta.

While Arsenal's current central striker comes out on top in a host of metrics - including duels won and pass success - it proves he's not identical to Sesko.

Indeed, the Leipzig sensation is better at taking players on and has a better conversation rate in front of goal. Though, let's be honest, he's not far off Havertz in plenty of metrics.

Let's remember as well that he is just 21 years of age and will get better with time. When Havertz arrived last summer he was by no means the finished article either.

Looking at the data, he'd be perfect to play second fiddle to the German. He's quicker, more physical and at this moment in time, far deadlier than current backup Gabriel Jesus.