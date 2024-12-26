Arsenal want to sign a very in-form forward as a "dream" priority target, with manager Mikel Arteta widely believed to be on the hunt for new attacking options.

Arsenal tipped to sign new forward in January

Led by interim sporting director Jason Ayto and managing director Richard Garlick, who are overseeing the club's recruitment drive after Edu's departure in November, Arsenal are believed to be entertaining the possibility of capturing a new forward when the window reopens next month.

Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are both expected to be on the sidelines for weeks after suffering recent injuries, with the former taken off against Crystal Palace last weekend with a hamstring issue.

Sterling has a problem with his knee, and both players will be missing for the foreseeable future, in a seismic blow for Arteta.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

The Gunners' newly-found shortage of wide options has led to reports that Arteta has U-turned on the idea of signing a new winger in January, with the Spaniard and Arsenal now very much considering a winter swoop to reinforce their attacking options.

Some credible media sources, like The Daily Mail, have even claimed there are Arsenal worries that Saka could be out until March - which would seriously endanger their chances of winning a first Premier League title in over two decades.

In terms of the options already at their disposal, Kai Havertz is able to play out wide in place of Sterling and Saka, as is Gabriel Jesus, but Arsenal are now one or two injuries away from being desperately short of bodies in that area.

In the build up to 2025, Arsenal have also been repeatedly linked with a prolific new number nine, with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak believed to be of serious interest to Arteta's side.

The Magpies sensation is one of England's best centre-forwards, bagging 25 goals in all competitions last season, and Newcastle talks over a new contract for Isak have stalled lately - putting a host of elite sides on alert over his potential availability in the upcoming transfer windows.

Arsenal want to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak more than anyone

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal want to sign Isak more than any other player - with the Sweden international standing out as their "dream" top target.

"Arsenal's dream priority is Alexander Isak, and I'm still told that he would like to join a Champions League club and stay in the Premier League in the long run," said Jacobs.

"But of course, in the short-to-medium term, he's on fire for Newcastle United. He's invested at Newcastle, and he's well contracted at Newcastle, so they aren't worried about necessarily losing Isak imminently, nor do they feel they absolutely have to agree a new contract with him because he remains healthily contracted.

"So it's a bit of a dream target for Arsenal."

Called an "excellent" striker by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, Isak reportedly earns a wage packet of around £120,000-per-week, but it is unclear how much he'd demand to swap St. James' Park for the Emirates Stadium.