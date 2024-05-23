Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side could not quite find the cutting edge they needed to push Manchester City to the wire and win the Premier League this season. It was a frustrating end for the Gunners, who were so close, but did not quite manage to beat City to the title.

In the end, Arsenal came just two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, with two draws ultimately making the difference for the Citizens, having lost two less than Arsenal. They have now won four consecutive top-flight titles.

From a personal point of view, many of the Arsenal players enjoyed a successful year. Their captain, Martin Odegaard, was sublime, scoring eight goals and registering ten assists in the Premier League, while talisman Bukayo Saka scored 16 times and registered nine assists.

Their centre-back pairing, William Saliba and Gabriel, were phenomenal. In fact, as of the 23rd of April, the Gunners had a 73% win ratio when their pair started together, compared to a 53% win ratio when they did not. They also conceded an average of 0.9 goals per game when both players started.

However, in order to push for the Premier League title in 2024/25, Arsenal will no doubt want to recruit in the summer to add that cutting edge to their team. They have recently been linked with one Premier League star to help them do so.

Arsenal looking to sign Premier League winger

The man in question here is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portugal international winger Pedro Neto. Despite being one of their biggest stars, the Midlands side may well be forced to sell Neto in order to raise funds, an opportunity Arsenal could pounce on.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil admitted this himself in a recent interview, explaining that the club “won't be blessed with resources as in money to spend”, before discussing the help those on loan can provide, acknowledging the fact that “some of them can come back and help us or we will be able to sell some”.

With that in mind, Neto could well leave Molineux this summer. According to GIVEMESPORT, the Gunners are “seriously considering whether to make Neto a prime target as they seek attacking reinforcement”, and are thought to be “serious admirers” of the 24-year-old.

The report explains that a fee in the region of £60m could be enough to tempt Wolves into a deal, although it could cost upwards of £80m. As per talkSPORT, Arsenal are not the only Premier League side interested in Neto, with Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle also thought to be keen on a deal.

How Neto compares to Gabriel Martinelli

Neto is very similar to a current Arsenal winger, Gabriel Martinelli. Although the Brazilian struggled to find his best form this season, he is still an excellent player and has been a key performer under Arteta.

The likeness between the two wingers is clear to see. Football analyst Ben Mattinson described Neto as a “carbon copy of Martinelli" on X, explaining that he is “just a right-sided, left-footed version” of Arsenal’s number 11.

The Portugal international has had a successful 2023/24 season, despite injuries hampering his campaign. The 24-year-old scored two goals and registered nine assists in the Premier League, although played just 20 games. In comparison, Martinelli scored six times and registered four assists in 35 top-flight appearances last season.

The similarity in the players is clearly represented in their stats, too. As per Fbref, Neto averages 5.83 progressive carries per 90 minutes, compared to Martinelli’s 5.67 progressive carries.

Pedro Neto and Max Kilman

Not only that, the Wolves man averages 3.87 carries into the final third per 90 minutes and 2.50 carries into the penalty box per 90 minutes, compared to Martinelli’s 2.19 carries into the final third and 3.66 carries into the penalty box.

Neto and Martinelli's dribbling stats compared Stat (per 90) Neto Martinelli Progressive carries 5.83 5.67 Final third carries 3.87 2.19 Penalty box carries 2.50 3.66 Stats from Fbref

Stylistically, they are very similar; both are direct and fearless wingers who will run at an opposition defence and look to take on a fullback in one-on-one scenarios. In fact, Mattinson described Neto on X as “relentless”, and explains how he “dribbles with conviction & intention”. That is a wonderful quality to have in a winger.

With Leandro Trossard one player whom the Gunners could look to upgrade on too, Neto could provide the answer to that issue.

The Belgian has not been bad at all, notably ending the season with 17 goals in all competitions. That said, he only provided just two assists, an area Neto undoubtedly trumps him in, supplying 11 goals for his teammates in 2023/24.

Mattinson said Neto is "electric" and a full-back’s “worst nightmare”, meaning Arsenal’s depth out wide would certainly be exemplary if they recruited him. The 24-year-old could become the difference between winning and losing the league next season.