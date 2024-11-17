Arsenal were a day late and a dollar short in the Premier League title race last season, and the one before. Of course, this is only because Mikel Arteta has been pitted against the Manchester City winning machine, operated by his mentor Pep Guardiola.

This term, several parts have malfunctioned at the Etihad Stadium, but the Gunners are currently failing to reach the same almighty levels of synergy that they held across recent years. There is, of course, a long road still to walk.

But Arsenal probably need to make a signing or two this winter. Arteta's squad is one of an elite level, but it's not without its drawbacks.

It might be difficult to sign a first-class number nine before next summer, but there are alternative means of finding potent players capable of making their mark.

Arsenal eyeing winter reinforcements

Arsenal will be scouring the market for players who can help spark creativity within Arteta's squad. Martin Odegaard is one of the finest playmakers on the continent but his absence was keenly felt over the past few months.

There's also a need for goalscorers, and that's why the Emirates side are interested in raiding Celta Vigo for their up-and-coming talent Williot Swedberg.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have sent scouts to Spain to observe Swedberg, 20, in action, with the attacking midfielder starting to make real headway in La Liga.

A host of further high-profile suitors are believed to be aware of the Swedish star's development, but given that Arsenal have had representatives in attendance, along with Newcastle United, they are currently in the driving seat.

Radio presenter Miguel Quintana has remarked that Swedberg will be “worth millions” as he goes from strength to strength in Spain. He could be the perfect squad member to give Arsenal that extra oomph.

Why Arsenal want Williot Swedberg

Swedberg garnered quite the reputation for himself when breaking onto the scene with Hammersby. Known for his vision and technique, the 20-year-old is beginning to find a level of potency that could prompt Arsenal to accelerate their interest.

In fine fettle this season, Swedberg has posted two goals and three assists in the Spanish first division already, though he's also won 61% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore, highlighting a roundedness and steel about him that could see him impress in the Premier League.

The Swedish talent is indeed showcasing an impressive range of qualities, ranking among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and the top 1% for blocks made per 90, as per FBref.

It would appear that his style of play lends itself to Arteta's system too, for the underlying data suggests that the young Swede is something of a hybrid of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Williot Swedberg: Similar PL Players Rank Player Club 1. Brennan Johnson Tottenham 2. Anthony Elanga Nott'm Forest 3. Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 4. Leandro Trossard Arsenal 5. Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Stats via FBref

There's no question that Martinelli and Trossard each have exciting qualities that are fitting for a team of Arsenal's stature, fighting to win silverware on the biggest stages.

But neither have enjoyed their finest football this term, both coming under flak for wasted opportunities and anonymous showings for an Arsenal side not quite toiling but certainly not at their zenith.

Martinelli scored during Arsenal's recent draw against Chelsea and is showing signs of that one-time life that led former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to describe him as "a talent of the century." His pace and movements down the left wing make for a deadly combination indeed.

Meanwhile, Trossard ranks among the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90, with an innate goalscoring instinct that Swedberg appears eager to adopt.

For all the grumbling about Arsenal's creativity (or the lack of purchase in that regard), Arteta's outfit have created 31 big chances in the Premier League this season, with Liverpool (33) and Aston Villa (32) the only clubs to have created more.

All that without Odegaard in the fold for a sizeable chunk. Now that he's back, the Gunners architect will only be too happy to pull strings and enhance Arsenal's fluid attacking sequences, ranking among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe for progressive passes played per 90.

Why is this pertinent to Swedberg's case? Well, for a mobile attacking midfielder still within the confines of footballing immaturity, being supplemented by such a high-powered playmaker would only serve to elevate him toward prominence in Arsenal's squad.

His pace and footwork have earned attention, and so too has his ability to serve as a conduit for the central striker when fed surgical deliveries from those operating deeper. Those like Odegaard.

His goal threat looks like it's only going to get better as time passes too, and thus Arsenal must take a punt on this rising star and furnish their frontline with a young and hungry dynamo.

He's playing on the left wing more frequently this season, only strengthening the above-mentioned likeness to Trossard and Martinelli. Right-footed, his technical ability allows him to arc inward with ease and find space to shoot on goal.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig commented this term that Swedberg is "finally beginning to show his true potential" on the senior stage, and could now hone his craft and then some at a top outfit like Arsenal.

With Trossard and Martinelli struggling for form, chances to impress would be sure to fall his way. He's the type of player that Arteta enjoys - after all, he carries some of the best properties of the aforementioned Gunners. Just imagine them melded into one.