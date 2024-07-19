Arsenal now want to use a 2023 signing in a player-plus-cash bid for a "dangerous" £46 million player, with the north Londoners currently locked in transfer talks.

Edu targeting four key Arsenal signings as summer deadline looms

The summer transfer window is set to shut its doors in just over a month, with August 30 looming and Mikel Arteta's side having confirmed just one arrival so far in the form of goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team are yet to sign a single outfield player as we approach the business end of the window, but there have been plenty of reports linking the Gunners with star players.

Arteta's men are believed to be targeting another keeper, defender, midfielder and forward ahead of the next Premier League season (Simon Collings), with the likes of Leroy Sane and Viktor Gyokeres linked with high-profile Arsenal moves in the last few days.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Aaron Ramsdale is very likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to some reports, after losing his number one spot between the sticks to Raya. Edu could even entertain loan bids for Ramsdale as the England international seeks a fresh opportunity elsewhere, with midfielder Thomas Partey also widely tipped to quit the Emirates as well.

The necessity to sign another option in these positions is evident, especially if the aforementioned names do leave. There is also the matter of Arsenal's very public pursuit of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old, who was one of Italy's standout players at Euro 2024, also helped Bologna to qualify for the Champions League last season - with Calafiori undergoing a truly meteoric rise in the past 12 months.

Arsenal opened talks with Bologna for Calafiori over two weeks ago, coming after they agreed personal terms with the centre-back on a five-year deal.

However, the deal has stalled, with reports in Italy claiming the 50% sell-on fee to FC Basel has motivated Bologna to negotiate a lower percentage with the Swiss side (La Gazzetta dello Sport).

Arsenal want to use Kiwior as makeweight in talks for Calafiori

According to The Times and journalist Gary Jacob, the matter has been complicated further by 2023 signing Jakub Kiwior.

As per their information, Arsenal want to use Kiwior as a makeweight in talks for Calafiori, but the Poland international is reluctant to entertain this proposal and is instead holding out for an approach from AC Milan - who have shown interest.

Edu and co have offered £37 million for Calafiori so far, but Bologna want £46 million to sell their star asset. They're also aiming to make a profit on Kiwior, who they signed in a deal worth £17.6 million from Spezia last year.

Arsenal don't appear to be giving up on reaching an agreement for the defender, though, who has been called a "dangerous" set-piece threat and "top quality" passer by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson.