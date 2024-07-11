It was another Premier League campaign that saw Arsenal come agonizingly close to ending their two-decade title drought last season.

However, while Mikel Arteta's side couldn't quite get over the line, there were plenty of positives, including Leandro Trossard's impressive goalscoring form.

The Belgian international really stepped up as Gabriel Martinelli struggled to find form, but based on recent reports, the Gunners might be about to sign his replacement in a player who has starred at the Euros this summer.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, and if they are to sign a wide player this summer, the Spaniard is 'Arteta's preference.'

Alongside the North Londoners, the report has confirmed that Chelsea and Barcelona are also keen on landing the talented winger in the coming weeks.

No price is mentioned in the story, but according to a report from Caught Offside last month, his release clause stands at €58m, which is about £49m.

It wouldn't be a cheap or easy transfer to get over the line, but given his recent performances and massive promise, signing Williams seems like a no-brainer - even if it's detrimental to Trossard's place in the team.

How Williams compares to Trossard

So, based on how last season went for Arsenal, if they were to get their hands on Williams this summer, then his primary competition out on the left next season would probably be Trossard.

In which case, how do they compare? Well, from a pure output perspective, the Spaniard comes out on top.

In his 37 appearances last season, he scored eight goals and provided 19 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.37 games for the Basque club.

Williams vs Trossard Player Williams Trossard Appearances 37 46 Minutes 2729' 2263' Goals 8 17 Assists 19 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.72 0.41 Minutes per Goal Involvement 101.07' 119.10' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star scored 17 goals and provided two assists in 46 matches for the Gunners last season, which equates to an average of a goal involvement every 2.42 games. While that's still impressive, it doesn't quite hold up to the young prospect.

Okay, so how about their underlying numbers? Is it another victory for the "mind-blowing" 21-year-old, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango?

Williams vs Trossard Stats per 90 Williams Trossard Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.46 0.58 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.80 0.68 Progressive Carries 5.67 3.61 Progressive Passes 2.62 4.15 Progressive Passes Received 12.0 8.47 Key Passes 1.87 1.31 Shot-Creating Actions 4.81 3.55 Goal-Creating Actions 0.95 0.33 Successful Take-Ons 3.41 1.37 Ball Recoveries 5.20 4.81 Aerial Duels Won 0.32 0.27 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Domestic Season

Indeed it is, as in the majority of metrics per 90, such as non-penalty goals and assists, progressive carries, progressive passes received, key passes, shot and goal-creating actions, successful take-ons, aerial duels won, and ball recoveries, the Pamplona-born gem comes out on top.

In his defence, the Waterschei-born star comes out on top for non-penalty expected goals, assists, and progressive passes, but that's about it.

Ultimately, considering Williams comfortably outperforms Trossard in raw output and underlying numbers, signing him as an upgrade on the Belgian seems like a brilliant idea.

However, with how spectacularly he has played at the Euros over the last few weeks, that could be easier said than done.