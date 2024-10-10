Arsenal have made an excellent start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, remaining unbeaten after the first seven outings of the new campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won five and drawn two in the league, sitting third in the division level on points with Manchester City and just a single point behind current leaders Liverpool.

Winger Bukayo Saka has starred once again in North London, registering two goals and seven assists for the Gunners - showcasing the excellent work done by staff behind the scenes at The Hale End academy in producing stars who can make an impact on the first team.

Ethan Nwaneri is another player in a long line who has progressed through the club, now becoming a regular member of Arteta’s squad throughout the early stages of this season.

However, their recruitment has also been up there with the very best in the country, allowing Arteta to be in with a chance of ending the club’s two-decade wait for a Premier League title.

Two of their best signings have really excellent in 2024/25. Here they are...

Raya & Gabriel’s stats for Arsenal in 2024/25

Despite Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the new campaign, goalkeeper David Raya has been a pivotal part in maintaining that record, producing numerous moments of magic in all competitions over the last few months.

His miraculous save from Ollie Watkins’ header in the victory against Aston Villa prevented the Gunners from falling behind and allowed them to push on and secure a vital victory against a tricky opponent.

The Spaniard also produced a moment of magic against Atalanta in the Champions League, making a stupendous double save from Mateo Retegui to prevent Arteta’s side from falling to a defeat during the opening matchday of their European adventure.

As for central defender Gabriel, he’s been a crucial player at both ends of the pitch, popping up in key moments for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old has been a part of a backline that has managed to keep five clean sheets already this season, but it’s his impact in the final third that has caught the eye during 2024/25.

The Brazilian has already scored twice, heading home the winner against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur before towering in a header against title contenders Manchester City which helped secure a vital point for the Gunners.

It's a testament to the recruitment under Arteta's reign that both have been so good, but as all Arsenal fans will be too aware, it wasn't great under Unai Emery who signed a notable dud who earned more than both Raya and Gabriel.

The man who earned more than Raya & Gabriel

Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal for a whopping £72m back in the summer of 2019, arriving at the club with huge expectations to transform the club’s fortunes in attacking areas.

Arsenal's top five most expensive signings Player Fee 1) Declan Rice £105m 2) Nicolas Pepe £72m 3) Kai Havertz £65m 4) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £52m 5) Ben White £50m

However, the move was a complete disaster, with the Ivorian only scoring 27 times in 112 appearances for the Gunners - an average of just one goal every four games he featured in.

The former Lille man showed glimpses of his talent, however, failed to provide consistency in the final third, which eventually led to him losing his first-team place at the Emirates.

Pepe would subsequently depart the club on a free transfer last summer, joining Turkish side Trabzonspor - ending his torrid four-year stint at the Emirates.

The winger, whose transfer was dubbed as a “horrendous mistake” by journalist Charles Watts, also earned a huge fortune during his time in England - pocketing more than Raya and Gabriel on a weekly basis.

According to Capology, Pepe took home £140k-per-week during his stint at Arsenal, a figure higher than the two current first-team stars, with Raya and Gabriel only earning £100k-per-week each.

When combining the winger’s yearly earnings with his mammoth transfer fee, he cost the club a huge £90m - which worked out to around £800k per appearance he made during his time in North London.

The move overall for Pepe was a complete disaster, costing the club a fortune but failing to provide the impact envisaged upon his big-money transfer under Unai Emery.

His move has undoubtedly provided a stark reminder for the club’s transfer business, allowing them to avoid such dealings and recruit players who have made a significant impact and helped the Gunners close in on a first title since the early 2000s.