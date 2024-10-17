Arsenal’s transformation on and off the pitch since Mikel Arteta has been nothing short of sensational, allowing the club to once again compete for Premier League titles.

Off the pitch, the recruitment side of things has massively improved, with the club now signing talents from all over the world in their attempts to end their two-decade title drought.

William Saliba would’ve been an unknown quantity to the vast majority of supporters before his arrival, but in his two years as a first-team member, he’s now cemented his starting role and now looks like one of the best defenders in Europe.

Phenomenal work in the transfer market has allowed for an upturn in performances, with Arteta’s side narrowly missing out on top spot during the last couple of seasons to Manchester City.

However, there’s a feeling around the Emirates that this season could be third time lucky for the Gunners, potentially allowing two rather underrated players to play key roles in their respective positions.

Trossard & Timber’s stats in 2024/25

Winger Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal for £27m during the January transfer window back in 2023, after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, with the Ukrainian moving to Chelsea instead.

However, missing out on the 23-year-old was a blessing in disguise, with the Belgian having a huge impact on Arteta’s side after his move to North London.

He notched 17 goals in all competitions last season, already finding the back of the net twice in the 2024/25 season, operating in a plethora of different roles in the process.

His versatility can see him play off either flank alongside a centre-forward role or even as number 10 - offering Arteta the option in attacking areas to provide the difference in those cagey affairs.

As for Jurrien Timber, his emergence this season feels as though he’s a new signing, despite joining the Gunners for £38m last season.

The Dutchman pretty much missed the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign after sustaining an ACL injury on his debut against Nottingham Forest.

The defender only notched a total of three appearances in all competitions, but this season he’s already played eight times - even dislodging Ben White from the right-back position.

However, despite the duo’s impressive form in recent times, they both currently earn less than one player who failed to impress during his tenure at the Emirates.

The man who earned more than Trossard & Timber

The summer of 2018 saw a huge change, with legendary boss Arsène Wenger stepping down after 22 years in the role, before being replaced by Unai Emery ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Spaniard wasted no time in making his own mark on the squad, signing Greek centre-back Sokratis from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £16m.

Given his tally of 198 appearances for the German side, he appeared to be a solid addition, however, the move would prove to be a disaster for both parties.

He was part of a defensive unit alongside David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding, with the Gunners struggling in the Premier League as a result of the lack of quality at the back.

The now 36-year-old made 69 appearances during his time at the Emirates before departing for Olympiacos during the January window in 2021.

However, Sokratis pocketed a small fortune during his time in North London, earning £100k-per-week as per Capology, taking home £12.4m in wages alone.

Sokratis' stats for Arsenal (2018-2021) Statistics Tally Cost (per) Games played 69 £411k Goals scored 6 £4.7m Assists 2 £14.74 Yellow cards 18 £1.5m Minutes played 5701 £5k Stats via Transfermarkt & Capology

His subsequent weekly income is higher than current first-team members Trossard and Timber who both earn £90k-per-week under Arteta despite their recent excellent form.

When combining Sokratis’ transfer fee with his earnings during his time with the Gunners, he cost the club a total of £28.4m - a huge waste given his lack of impact.

The club made the right call in offloading the defender when they did to prevent themselves from losing further heaps of cash - whilst also allowing for needed defensive reinforcements.

Arteta’s defensive unit is night and day from a couple of years ago, with the Spaniard hoping to finally end the club’s long wait for a league triumph this season.