Arsenal are believed to be seriously weighing up the possibility of signing a Real Madrid player in January, with Carlo Ancelotti and co beginning to pull a U-turn over letting him leave when the transfer window reopens next month.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for January in bid to back Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is currently attempting to resurrect his side's faltering Premier League title bid, as the Gunners currently lie six points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, with Arne Slot's Reds also possessing an advantageous game in hand.

In what was seen as a real blow for the Gunners, Arsenal dropped points away to Fulham last weekend, where they failed to score from open play for the second time in successive top flight matches.

Arsenal now face a must-win game at home to Premier League strugglers Everton this weekend, with Arteta hoping his side end their run of domestic games where they've relied on set-piece specialism.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

They go into the contest with their tails up after a convincing 3-0 win over Ligue 1 title challengers Monaco, but anything but a victory over Sean Dyche's side could spell major trouble for them in the title race, especially with Chelsea in imperious form right now as well as Liverpool.

Injuries have been a consistent theme of Arsenal's season, which has seriously hampered their form in parts, given the absences of numerous key players at various points.

Arteta, speaking to the media earlier this week, suggested that Arsenal could make signings in January - dependent on the glaring needs of his squad.

There have been reports that Arsenal have held talks over signing a new midfielder next month, with Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton on their agenda (CaughtOffside).

Wharton isn't the only name on their agenda either, with Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler also linked in the last few weeks.

Arsenal seriously considering signing Arda Guler on loan in January

Ancelotti stated to the media earlier this week that Guler won't be leaving in January, but according to The Boot Room, Europe's champions are starting to begin pulling a U-turn over the Turkey international's potential exit.

Indeed, this comes as Guler becomes increasingly frustrated with his lack of consistent opportunities in the starting eleven, with Real prepared to consider letting him leave on loan in January as a result.

Arsenal are "seriously" weighing up a loan move for Guler in light of their softening stance, as the north Londoners keep very close tabs on this developing situation in the Spanish capital, with hope that an opportunity could open up to sign the "special" teenage sensation.