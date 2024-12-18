Arsenal are believed to be weighing up a January move for a "top" Premier League forward, with their top flight rivals prepared to entertain a potential sale next month.

Arsenal targeting new attacking additions for Mikel Arteta

Much has been made of Arsenal's struggles to score goals from open play right now.

Domestically, Mikel Arteta's side have relied on set pieces to break through resolute defences lately, with Arsenal failing to score a single league goal from open play in the Premier League since their 5-2 away to West Ham in late November.

They did give Monaco a real drubbing in the Champions League, beating the Ligue 1 title contenders 3-0 this time last week, but they followed that up with a disappointing 0-0 stalemate at home to Everton - failing to capitalise on Liverpool dropping points against Fulham at Anfield.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Arteta has called their attacking struggles "frustrating", especially considering all the "incredible" things Arsenal do in the build-up, only to fail with a breakthrough.

"The problem is in these really tight games, when teams are sitting deep against them, they can struggle to unlock them," wrote journalist Charles Watts in a column for CaughtOffside last week.

"They really do lack that mercurial X-Factor type player who can do something out of nothing and win a game on his own. That’s why I really wanted them to go for Michael Olise in the summer. I think he would have been perfect for this Arsenal team and was the exact type of player that they were missing. Nothing that he has done since moving to Germany has changed my mind."

Arsenal's need for an "X-Factor type player" has prompted reports they could go out and get one through the door in January, with Barcelona forward Raphinha being targeted by Arteta, among other rumoured options.

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus is another highly-rated attacking player on Arsenal's radar, and it is believed they're considering a swoop for the Ghanaian as early as next month.

Arsenal considering January move for West Ham star

According to broadcast giant talkSPORT, Arsenal are weighing up a January move for Kudus, and Julen Lopetegui's side are prepared to sell in the event of a "big-money" bid.

The 24-year-old's contract has an £85 million release clause, but it isn't active until the summer window, so any interested side who wish to acquire him in the winter may have to stump up a fee either matching or surpassing that figure.

Other reports, like one from West Ham insider Sean Whetstone of Claret & Hugh, have relayed that Hammers sources are actually expecting around £100 million to consider parting ways with Kudus in January.

"He's a top, top talent and I think we haven't seen the best of him yet," said West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell on Kudus.

"I won't go near him in training because I know if I'm going to try to knock him off the ball I had better make sure he's not looking and doesn't see me coming. You just can't get near him. He's so strong, so quick, so sharp."