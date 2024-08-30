Arsenal have started the current campaign imperiously, but then do we expect anything less from Mikel Arteta's side at this point, for he has moulded the Gunners into one of Europe's elite.

It's been quite a low-key transfer window, though, as the north Londoners look to trump Manchester City to the Premier League title after successive seasons of agony.

That elusive free-scoring centre-forward has still not been signed, and while that may not happen today, a deal for a decorated winger is currently being weighed up...

Arsenal weighing up D-day deal

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, with the distinguished Englishman surplus to requirements under Enzo Maresca.

Sterling worked with Arteta during his Manchester City days and would offer an injection of depth to aid the north Londoners in the title aspirations.

What Raheem Sterling would bring to Arsenal

Sterling might be 29 now but he has much still to offer in English football, and while he's predominantly a left-sided winger, he can play on the alternate flank and has even operated as a centre-forward on numerous occasions throughout his career.

Raheem Sterling: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 275 92 44 Right winger 178 51 49 Centre-forward 62 25 10 Attacking midfield 35 10 8 Stats via Transfermarkt

He might have lost his awe-inspiring potency at Man City since signing for Chelsea for about £50m in 2022, but then the Blues have fallen by the wayside in recent years and a return of 19 goals and 12 assists over 81 matches isn't a poor haul by any stretch.

And anyway, as per FBref, the diminutive winger ranks among the top 14% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 6% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, emphasising the kind of ball-carrying presence Arteta would bring into his robust squad.

Hailed as "unplayable" on his day by pundit Paul Merson, Sterling would be sure to provide competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank, but then the 23-year-old is immovable in Arteta's starting line-up, one of the Premier League's finest.

Instead, Sterling could find himself competing with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for a regular starting berth. Martinelli has fallen off over the past year or so but his Belgian counterpart has proved to be a formidable goalscorer, ranking among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for goals scored per 90.

Journalist Sam Dean values Trossard over Martinelli, for sure, saying: "He's not as quick as Martinelli, and he doesn't dribble like Saka, but no one finishes at Arsenal like Leandro Trossard. Deadly."

However, Sterling has showcased significant powers of shooting throughout his time at the Etihad, notably scoring 56 goals across the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. Moreover, he carries the underlying dribbling and drives forward with pace to emulate elements from each of Arsenal's prized wide forwards.

His shooting boots have not deserted him at Stamford Bridge, but Stering will likely feel that he hasn't given the extent of his skill set to the Chelsea fans, though this is principally down to the turbulent conditions.

Turbulence is nowhere to be seen at Arsenal, who could resurrect one of the modern Premier League greats and continue their charge toward titles and glory unseen in many, many years.