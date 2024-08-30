Arsenal are poised to battle it out for the Premier League title once again, and while Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino have been signed, the frontline needs some work before the day is done.

Emile Smith Rowe has joined Fulham while Eddie Nketiah is closing on a £30m transfer to Crystal Palace; Fabio Vieira has also re-joined Porto on loan. Mikel Arteta boasts one of the most talented teams in Europe, but surely some added depth is needed to fire across all cylinders over the coming campaign.

Arsenal transfer news

As per ESPN, Arsenal are holding internal talks over whether to strengthen their frontline before the transfer deadline this evening, with Chelsea's Raheem Sterling offered Arteta's way.

The England international, as Fabrizio Romano also reports, is at the core of late-stage discussions in north London to determine a possible transfer, but with Manchester United also interested, Arsenal are also weighing up an alternative option.

However, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is also an option and could be the perfect alternative, with the German giants hoping to collect a €40m (£34m) fee for the 28-year-old.

Why Arsenal should sign Kingsley Coman

Coman has led a storied career, draped in hordes of silverware, and while he has a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, he might feel that he wishes to try his foot in the Premier League.

Bayern wish to get the versatile winger off the wage bill but that certainly does not mean that he is past his sell-by date, carrying athletic and creative properties that could see him thrive among Arteta's squad.

And while his injury record leaves something to be desired, Coman would not be expected to shoulder a hefty workload, for Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and co all compete for starring spots in the Gunners' starting team.

Sterling might be a decorated Premier League icon, but the 29-year-old has not been brilliant since transferring to Chelsea for £47.5m two years ago, scoring just 19 goals and adding 12 assists across 81 matches. It's not a bad haul but still a regression from his Manchester City days.

His underlying metrics are also not the best, with Coman outperforming him across a sweep of ball-playing and ball-carrying statistics, which suggests that Arteta's dynamic project might find better use of the Frenchman's qualities.

Raheem Sterling vs Kingsley Coman Stats (per 90) Sterling Coman Goals scored 0.31 0.32 Assists 0.21 0.19 Shots total 2.36 2.74 Shot-creating actions 3.51 4.21 Pass completion 73.4% 80.5% Passes attempted 31.73 50.93 Progressive passes 3.46 5.35 Progressive carries 5.24 5.74 Successful take-ons 1.94 2.74 Ball recoveries 4.03 4.27 Stats via FBref (over past 365 days)

As the statistical analysis shows, Coman has outstripped Sterling across every aspect, highlighting the gains that could be found from adding him to the Arsenal accord.

His former coach Patrick Gonfalone has even said: “His reading of the game and his technique stand out and make him formidable." Such traits would go down a treat at the Emirates.

Arteta, having parted with several stars, will need to sign someone before the transfer window concludes, ensuring that the frontline is in a fitting condition to charge across multiple fronts this year.