A potential Arsenal offer to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is seen as 'increasingly serious', according to reports in France.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Gunners sporting director Edu is allegedly preparing for next season behind-the-scenes as this summer edges ever closer. Mikel Arteta's are still chasing a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years but close rivals Man City are slowly catching up to the division leaders.

If the north Londoners end up just missing out on the domestic crown, fingers could well be pointed at a lack of squad depth when compared to that of City.

This could be one reason for Arsenal's apparent activity ahead of the next transfer window, while another could be that Edu is determined to build on what has ultimately been a successful campaign overall.

Arteta is guaranteed Champions League football next season after missing out to bitter rivals Tottenham last year, something which will help them attract some big name players.

Arsenal are reportedly targeting West Ham star Declan Rice, and are rumoured to be in pole position, while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic are also being looked at for the attacking areas.

As well as the Serbia international, it is believed they could make a move for Zaha with his Palace deal ticking down and expiring this year. He could sign for Arsenal on a free deal, with French news outlet Foot Mercato sharing an update on their pursuit.

According to their information, sharing news from an 'inside Gunners source', an Arsenal offer for the winger is seen as 'increasingly serious' and they could well make a 'firm' attempt to sign him on a Bosman.

However, they're not the only side displaying a real interest in Zaha, with Ligue 1 side Marseille also said to have made contact with the player through his entourage.

Should Arsenal sign Zaha?

Arsenal, alongside Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco, apparently wanted to sign Zaha last summer and now they have been handed a chance to do it at zero cost.

He is certainly worth the punt in that regard, having been praised for his 'incredible' form at Selhurst Park, with former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure even once calling him 'the next Didier Drogba'.

Zaha has continued to impress in south London, averaging more attempts at goal and completed dribbles per 90 whilst also ranking among Palace's top five best-perfomers overall (WhoScored).

This is a move Edu should undoubtedly consider to give Arteta more attacking options.