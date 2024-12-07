Arsenal have decided that they will look to sell a "high level" player who has the quality to "play at Real Madrid", with manager Mikel Arteta ultimately deciding that there isn't a place for him in the squad long-term.

Arsenal players who Mikel Arteta could let go next year

The January and summer transfer windows are big talking points at the Emirates right now, as a few big names in Arteta's team face pretty uncertain futures.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho are both out of contract at the end of this Premier League season, with Emirates Stadium officials facing crucial decisions on the pair.

The Gunners could opt to sell for a small profit in January, which wouldn't exactly be ideal considering just how useful they've been for Arteta so far, or agree contract extensions to keep them beyond 24/25.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

There is also the possibility of Arsenal letting both of them leave for nothing after many years of faithful service, and it is believed that Turkish Süper Lig side Besiktas have been attempting to lure Jorginho away from N5.

Meanwhile, despite his presence as a solid back-up for Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of Arteta's defence, Sky Sports journalist Luca Marchetti reported on radio broadcast this week that Arsenal are in negotiations with Napoli over selling Jakub Kiwior.

Kiwior deputised for the injured Gabriel against Man United, helping them to keep a clean sheet, but Arsenal are said to be willing to sell him outright in the winter, with Antonio Conte looking to reinforce his central defensive options in the midst of their Serie A title challenge.

Uncertainty surrounds the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, who are both on the fringes of Arteta's starting elevens more often than not, while Arsenal are almost certain to sell Kieran Tierney - who hasn't played a single competitive match for them since their 2023 Community Shield final against Man City.

Arsenal will look to sell Nuno Tavares at the end of the season

There is also the matter of their current crop out on loan, with left-back Nuno Tavares enjoying the form of his life on a temporary spell at Lazio right now.

The Portuguese boasts eight assists from 10 total appearances under Marco Baroni this season, but his excellent run hasn't changed Arsenal's stance on letting him go.

Lazio have an obligation to buy him if certain conditions are met, but regardless of whether he seals a move to the Rome side or not, Arsenal will look to sell Tavares who's been told he's not part of Arteta's plans.

That is according to The Daily Mail, via The Express, who also claim that Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira find themselves in similar situations to Tavares.

“He is a boy who is still young. He played two days ago with Portugal U21. He has high level physical qualities. He has extraordinary explosiveness," said former Marseille boss Igor Tudor about Tavares.

"He could play at Real Madrid, Barca or Manchester City. There are other things he needs to improve. He must progress, we often talk. There's always room for improvement, we're here to help. We make him see concrete things to improve. He scored 5, 6 goals, I don't know. He has always been important to us even if he has not had continuity. He is still participating, he is an important player for us. As I always say, we hope he will help us in the last ten games. He is a player who, when he is in good shape, can change things. He can make a difference."