Arsenal defender William Saliba "will sign his new deal" and it's just a matter of putting pen to paper, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who could leave Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta and co currently have important decisions to make in regards to the futures of some squad members, with six players nearing the end of their contracts either this year or next.

Indeed, both Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are, as things stand, could leave on a Bosman deal at the end of this month - though reports heavily suggest the latter player is set to sign a new contract.

Meanwhile, Jorginho, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka and Saliba are entering the final 12 months of their deals, though Xhaka is widely believed to be on his way to Bayer Leverkusen.

As the aforementioned names edge closer and closer to leaving, it would seem Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga and Folarin Balogun could depart in the near future as well (Goal).

A squad overhaul could be on the cards, with Jorginho also tipped to return to Italy via reports in the press recently.

Going back to Saliba, though, Arsenal are very keen to keep hold of their star defender. The north Londoners have been locked in talks over an extension, and according to Romano, supporters can breathe a sigh of relief - as it looks like fresh terms have been fully agreed.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the reporter claims Saliba "will sign" a new deal with Arsenal and it's just a matter of physically putting pen to paper.

Romano goes on to call this development a "really important" one for Arsenal.

“For Saliba, it's just a matter of signing the contract, but everything is okay" said the journalist.

"Saliba will sign his new deal until 2027 with Arsenal. This is a really important one for Arsenal.”

Who is William Saliba?

The 22-year-old came back from his 2022 loan at Marseille to absolutely shine as part of Arteta's new-look defence last campaign.

As per WhoScored, Saliba started every league game for them before his season-ending back injury in March, a blow which arguably cost Arsenal the title.

Speaking to BT Sport (via The Mirror), former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand was effusive in his praise for the Frenchman after a 3-1 north London derby win over Tottenham last October.

"I think his composure, he’s very strong, mobile but it’s the composure in the pressure situations," said Ferdinand.

"He was the most composed centre-back on the pitch today - especially for Arsenal. There was times today where in transition, Arsenal could’ve got hurt but how many times did we see him come out with the ball. At the top level, you need to be calm, composed in these situations and at the moment."