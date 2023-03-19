Arsenal have been handed a gutting injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta's side welcome an Eagles outfit that have only just sacked Gunners legend Patrick Vieira amid a poor run of form, whilst the home side will look to put their European heartbreak behind them at the Emirates Stadium.

However, they'll have to do so without one of their most important players...

William Saliba hobbled off with a back problem after just 21 minutes on Thursday evening and despite it not looking too serious, it is now seemingly worse than first feared, according to the French media.

Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport has revealed that the France international is set to miss the game against Palace and will withdraw from Les Rogues' upcoming matches during the international break.

L'Equipe also report that the former Saint-Étienne colossus is likely to miss 'several weeks' and that would surely make his availability for Arsenal's match against Leeds United on April 1st rather doubtful.

How big of a blow is losing Saliba?

With Takehiro Tomiyasu being withdrawn from the very same game with quite a worrying injury too, the loss of Saliba is going to be pretty huge for Arteta and the squad as it leaves the Spaniard light on central defensive options against Palace.

He could call upon January signing Jakub Kiwior but his debut in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Sporting CP was far from impressive, or he may choose to shift Benjamin White back into his natural role, though that would then open up a glaring gap at right-back.

Only two players have played more minutes than the 21-year-old centre-back in the Premier League this term, highlighting the trust that Arteta has in him and his importance to the side, given they are firmly in the race to secure their first title in nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, only Saliba's defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes is averaging more headers won per game, whilst it's the £27m man's passing ability that makes this team tick as he manages 69 passes per outing, at a success rate of 91% - both leading the squad for players to have started ten or more games, via WhoScored,

Having been lauded as a "Rolls-Royce" by teammate Aaron Ramsdale and a "monster" by his former youth coach Jean-Luc Vannuchi, it's clear that the imposing Gunners star is a vital cog in Arteta's league-leading machine, so to be without him heading into the international break - given the options available and unfortunate timing of it - is certainly a massive blow and one that will undoubtedly leave the manager gutted.