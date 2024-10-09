A report today has lifted the lid on contact between an elite European club and an Arsenal player, with the side in question reaching out to his representatives.

Arsenal players who could leave in 2025

There are a few players who could follow the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah out of the door next year.

The writing appears on the wall for left-back Kieran Tierney, who is currently well behind in manager Mikel Arteta's pecking order. The Scotsman, who is currently in recovery from a hamstring injury he picked up at Euro 2024, has Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori currently head of him in the pecking order.

It is believed Tierney could even depart Arsenal on loan, and the former Celtic star isn't the only player in danger of leaving. Indeed, it is also claimed that fellow defender Jakub Kiwior is expected to depart Arsenal in January.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

The Pole has struggled for regular Premier League minutes this season, especially after the arrival of Calafiori, who has really impressed since making the move from Bologna in a deal worth £42 million.

Thomas Partey has been linked with an exit upon the expiry of his contract next summer too, but conflicting reports have also claimed that Arsenal want to reward Partey with fresh terms after an exceptional start to 2024/2025.

These players appear expendable for Arteta, but one man who certainly doesn't fall into that bracket is star man William Saliba.

The £190,000-per-week France international has formed an unbreakable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of Arteta's defence, which has proved crucial to all of Arsenal's Premier League title challenges over the last three seasons.

As per le10sport this afternoon, that hasn't stopped European champions Real Madrid from trying their luck. Indeed, Real Madrid have now made contact with Saliba's representatives ahead of a potential move next summer, with the Galacticos identifying him as their top transfer target in that area.

Of course, they still have to get past Arsenal, who reportedly want at least £83 million for the defender and are reluctant to sell him at all.

"At the moment, whether it’s PSG, Real Madrid or another top European club, it’s very hard to see them being able to prise Saliba away from Arsenal," said Ligue 1 expert and journalist Jonathan Johnson to CaughtOffside recently.

"He’s one of their top talents at the moment, and one of the best defenders in world football, and after a strong showing at the Euros he’s shown he’s in that world-class bracket. I think now that Mikel Arteta’s future has also been cleared up, I think Saliba will be looked at as a player that the Gunners hope to keep as a key cornerstone for the team.

“For the moment, I can’t see anyone going in for Saliba while he remains such a key part of that Arsenal project, but, depending on what happens this season, who knows, perhaps a scenario could develop that presents an opportunity for one of these top European clubs to sound out his situation.”