Real Madrid are sniffing around the Emirates Stadium in search of elite talent to bolster their squad, in what could prove to be a worry for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta ahead of next season.

Arsenal desperately attempting to catch Liverpool in title race

Having crashed out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Arteta's best chance of winning his first domestic trophy since 2020 lies solely with Arsenal's chances of catching Liverpool in the Premier League title.