William Saliba is expected to miss the rest of the season through injury, but there is positive news for Arsenal as the defender does not need surgery, journalist Chris Wheatley has confirmed.

What's the latest on William Saliba?

The centre-back was withdrawn in the first half of Arsenal's Europa League exit against Sporting CP in March, and has not featured since as he struggles with a back injury.

Arsenal's title challenge is all but over, having faltered defensively in the absence of Saliba, and with two games left this season, it seems the Frenchman will not feature again in this campaign.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Wheatley confirmed that Saliba would not be seen in the Arsenal team again this season, but that there is relief that he does not need surgery on the injury.

"William Saliba, he's out for the rest of the season, this is what was expected," he stated.

"He won't require surgery on his back injury, which is good news for Arsenal. But these two games are going to come too soon for the defender currently on the treatment table."

How much have Arsenal missed Saliba?

Arsenal's form has taken a nosedive since the France international's injury, as Rob Holding and later Jakub Kiwior have failed to replace his presence in the back four.

Saliba has been described as "superb" by Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal's defensive records highlight how much of an impact his injury made.

Arsenal have conceded 17 league goals in the eight league games since his injury at a rate of 2.1 per game, having only conceded 25 times in the 28 games with him in the side, a rate of 0.89 per game.

This is a significant drop-off, and one that led to Arsenal's collapse in the title race, having picked up just nine points out of the last 21 available.

Saliba's impact in the side was immediate as he finally broke into the Arsenal side following a few loan spells back in his native France, winning the player of the match award on his Premier League debut away at Crystal Palace, and helping Arsenal sustain an unexpected title challenge.

Arsenal will look back at his injury as a defining moment in the title race, but given that he does not need surgery, there may be optimism that Saliba can return to action in pre-season and start the next campaign fully fit.