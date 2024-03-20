It's a great time to be an Arsenal fan at the moment, with a genuine possibility of winning the Premier League or Champions League this year - or both.

Mikel Arteta has overseen a complete transformation of the squad over the last few years, to the point where his current side is practically unrecognisable from the one he inherited from Unai Emery.

One of his best and potentially most underrated additions to the team has been Ben White, who was awarded a new contract last week, although he's still earning less than one of his teammates, whose wage has soared immensely in the last few years.

Ben White's salary at Arsenal

Arsenal paid Brighton & Hove Albion around £50m for White in the summer of 2021, and while he had looked impressive on the south coast in the 2020/21 season and on loan at Leeds the year before, fans and pundits alike still expressed some apprehension over his price tag.

For example, former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas was very critical of the deal and cited Manchester United's signing of Raphael Varane as an example of more intelligent business: "It's difficult for me to understand why Arsenal spent £50million on one player who is yet to prove himself at the top level and at the same time Manchester United can spend around £40m on [Raphael] Varane."

Ben White's full debut for Arsenal Brentford 2 - 0 Arsenal: August 2021 GK - Bernd Leno RB - Calum Chambers CB - Ben White CB - Pablo Mari LB - Kieran Tierney CM - Albert Sambi Lokonga CM - Granit Xhaka RM - Nicolas Pepe CAM - Emile Smith Rowe LM - Gabriel Martinelli ST - Folarin Balogun

However, 122 appearances and two and a half years later, the Poole-born ace has proven his doubters wrong, firmly establishing himself as a crucial member of the best defence in the league.

Moreover, his hard work and commitment to Arteta's philosophy have been handsomely rewarded by the club, as last week, he signed a new deal that will see him remain in north London until at least 2028.

This new contract has also seen his wages rise to a tasty £150k-per-week, although that's still less than one of his defensive teammates.

William Saliba's salary at Arsenal

The player in question is French international and defensive superstar William Saliba.

While the 22-year-old currently has 71 appearances for the club to his name and is often seen as the jewel in Arsenal's incredible backline, it wasn't that long ago that fans wondered if he would ever play for the team due to the three loan moves he was sent on between 2019/20 and 2021/22.

However, from his first competitive game for the club, away to Crystal Palace, on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign, he has looked thoroughly at home.

At the end of last season, he was still on the £40k-per-week deal he signed when he first joined the Gunners under Emery in July 2019, but with that one set to expire in summer 2024, something had to be done.

So, Edu Gaspar and Co got to work thrashing out the details of a new long-term contract to keep the 6 foot 4 titan in N5 for the foreseeable future, something that was essential to Arteta's vision.

Luckily for the Arsenal faithful, the Bondy-born "monster", as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, agreed to extend his stay at the Emirates and at the same time increase his wages by 375%, seeing them rise to £190k-per-week.

Ultimately, with both Saliba and White tied down to new long-term and very lucrative deals, the Gunners are well-placed to maintain their rapid ascent to the top of club football.