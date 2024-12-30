Arsenal are now willing to make a huge offer to win the race for a striker who's been described as a "monster", according to a report.

Gunners searching for January forward signing

Gabriel Jesus has finally found his shooting boots in recent weeks, but it may be too little too late for the Brazilian, with manager Mikel Arteta still keen on bringing in a new striker, perhaps as soon as January. The Gunners are said to be plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, who will be allowed to leave this winter after failing to force his way into Luis Enrique's plans so far this season.

Victor Osimhen is another name on Arteta's list of targets, with the Nigerian currently being monitored ahead of a potential "box office" move this January, although there is set to be competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Osimhen is not the only high-profile name who Arteta has in mind, however, with reports from Spain detailing that Dusan Vlahovic is now a target for Arsenal, and there are indications they could be willing to spend big to win the race for his signature. The Gunners are now prepared to 'invest a significant amount' to beat Chelsea to the Serbian's signature, with Arteta seeking a top-tier forward capable of bringing goals and leadership to the frontline.

The 24-year-old, who cost Juventus £67m back in January 2022, would be willing to listen to offers from the top clubs lining up for his signature, and the Italian club could be willing to sanction his departure in order to balance the books. As such, it appears as though a deal could be there to be done, should Arsenal meet Juventus' asking price.

Why Vlahovic could be the answer for Arsenal

Although Kai Havertz has scored in his last two Premier League outings, there are doubts over whether he is at the level to lead the line for Arsenal long-term, and Jesus has been inconsistent in front of goal for quite some time.

As such, it makes sense that Arteta is keen on bringing in a top striker, and Vlahovic could be the answer to his problems, given his impressive goal record in Serie A over the course of a number of years.

Season Serie A appearances Goals 2019-20 30 6 2020-21 37 21 2021-22 36 24 2022-23 27 10 2023-24 33 16 2024-25 16 7

Such is the 24-year-old's ability, he has been lauded as a "monster" by members of the Italian media, and his keen eye for goal could be exactly what Arsenal need to hunt down Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

After the Reds' impressive 5-0 victory against West Ham United yesterday, the Gunners are trailing by nine points, so they will need a near-perfect second half of the season if they are to close the gap.