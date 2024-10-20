After watching him get the better of Ben White in their shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth, Arsenal are now reportedly willing to pay as much as £50m to sign one Premier League star.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners entered the Vitality Stadium fresh from the international break and seemingly ready to leapfrog both Manchester City and Liverpool before they play their respective games. But to say that things didn't exactly go to plan would be an understatement.

Starting with William Saliba's red card, Arsenal's fortunes only went down from there with Bournemouth going on to score the opening goal courtesy of Ryan Christie and then sealing the points courtesy of Justin Kluivert's penalty from the bench.

Now left hoping for Liverpool and Manchester City to slip up, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention back towards the transfer market in the meantime as they look to perfect Mikel Arteta's side.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are now willing to pay £50m to sign Antoine Semenyo in 2025 after the winger terrorised White during Bournemouth's surprise win over the Gunners.

Semenyo was at his electric best and completed two of his three dribbles and managed to get off six shots at David Raya's goal. Up against one of the best right-backs that the Premier League has to offer in White, the Bournemouth star proved that he belongs among English football's elite.

Those at the Emirates aren't the only ones interested, however, with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as well as Newcastle United also willing to pay big money to sign the winger in a busy battle for his signature. When 2025 arrives, it may well be a case of can't beat him, sign him for Arsenal.

"Intelligent" Semenyo soon ready for big move

Whilst it's important that players do not rush into a big move, it's becoming clear that Semenyo is on the verge of stepping up to the level required to complete such a switch. The Bournemouth star has been a clear standout on the South Coast, with three goals in seven Premier League games representing his recent rise at the Vitality.

Those around English football are beginning to take note of that form too. Analyst Ben Mattinson even described Semenyo as "very intelligent" earlier this year before he kicked on even further in the current campaign.

In regards to what Arsenal need, Semenyo may tick the box. When assessing Arteta's side, Raheem Sterling on loan appears to be a stop-gap before they potentially sign permanent competition for Bukayo Saka in the form of a player who's just got the better of White. As his form continues, Semenyo will remain one to watch ahead of 2025.