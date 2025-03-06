Arsenal are now "working hard" to convince a "world-class" player to join in the summer, with talks ongoing to gauge what it would take to get a deal over the line, according to ex-scout Mick Brown.

Gunners eyeing players with Champions League pedigree

The Gunners have almost certainly booked their place in the Champions League quarter-final after a 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven away from home last night, and they are continuing to look at other players performing well in Europe's elite competition this season.

After the arrival of new director of football Andrea Berta is confirmed, a bid could be made for Lille striker Jonathan David, who assisted Hakon Arnar Harldsson's goal in the French side's 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund yesterday.

Not only are the north Londoners keen on a striker, but they are also looking at strengthening in central midfield, and Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios has now been identified as a potential alternative to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, amid interest from Real Madrid.